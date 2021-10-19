20 million Brazilians have their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine delayed

About 20 million Brazilians are late with the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The number was confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

The second dose of the immunizing agent against the coronavirus, recalls the folder, is essential “to ensure maximum protection for Brazilians, especially against new variants”.

“The orientation is to complete the Covid-19 vaccine scheme so that the pandemic character of the disease is overcome in the country. The folder continues with its massive campaign to encourage national immunization and the importance of the second dose, and recommends that states and municipalities also actively search for the target population”, informed the Ministry of Health in a note to CNN.

Immunization in Brazil takes place with doses from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Coronavac. Janssen’s immunizing agent is a single dose.

Delays in São Paulo

Only in the state of São Paulo, according to the latest balance released by the Health Department, the number of absentees reaches more than four million.

In the city of São Paulo, the total number of people who missed the deadline and need the second application of the two-dose vaccine is 505,000.

“We have been carrying out mobilization campaigns on TV and radio. On Saturdays we always have a large amount of D2 (second dose) applied, with this we were able to reduce an average of 25 to 30 thousand people who had their second dose late”, explained the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido.

Anyone who is from the city of São Paulo and has delayed vaccinations can take the second dose at the health centers – check the address on the Vacina Sampa website.

Seven states with no deaths by Covid

Seven states did not register deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a survey by CNN Agency held this Monday (18): Acre, Amazonas, Ceará, Paraíba, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte and Roraima.

As it is a Monday, there may be a damming in the sending of data from the states to the Ministry of Health. The numbers do not necessarily reflect the current stage of the pandemic in Brazil.