2021 Multishow Award Announces Nominees; see list | Song

The winners will be announced at the awards, which takes place on December 8 with a presentation by IZA and Tatá Werneck
The public chooses the winners in most categories, and voting is now open. In song of the year, album of the year and revelation of the year, a Superjury will decide the chosen ones, in a special shown on Canal BIS.
See the list of nominees in the main categories:
- ‘Cherry Lipstick’ – Israel and Rodolfo
- ‘Girl From Rio – Anitta
- ‘Morena’ – Luan Santana
- ‘Calm’ – Marisa Monte
- ‘Ghetto – Iza
- ‘Attention’ – Pedro Sampaio and Luísa Sonza
- ‘Girl From Rio’ – Anitta
- ‘Turbo Mode’ – Anitta, Pabllo Vittar and Luísa Sonza
- ‘Morena’ – Luan Santana
- ‘Queen of the Favela’ – Ludmilla
- Dilsinho
- emicide
- Rust
- Gusttavo Lima
- Luan Santana
- Anitta
- Ivete Sangalo
- Iza
- Luisa Sonza
- Marília Mendonça
Try (revelation)
- João Gomes
- L7nnon
- Marina Sena
- Matheus Fernandes
- Joe Cowboy
- Gilsons
- Less is more
- lake
- The Barons of Pisadinha
- naughty smile
- Anitta
- Gusttavo Lima
- Ivete Sangalo
- Luisa Sonza
- Pablo Vittar
- ‘Baby Me Atende’ – Matheus Fernandes and Dilsinho
- ‘Cherry Lipstick’ – Israel & Rodolfo
- ‘Lea de Wave’ – Dennis, Ludmilla and Shaman
- ‘My Piece of Sin’ – João Gomes
- ‘Gin Type’ – Kevin O Chris
- Ana Vitoria
- Henrique & Juliano
- Israel & Rodolff
- Jorge & Matthew
- Ze Neto & Cristiano
- jadsa
- João Gomes
- Marina Sena
- ‘Crash’ – Juçara Marçal
- ‘Touch me’ – Marina Sena
- ‘Lay’s Dream’ – Tuyo part. Luccas Carlos
- ‘First Time’ – Marina Sena
- ‘Delta Estácio Blues’ – Juçara Marçal
- ‘Glass Eye’ – Jadsa