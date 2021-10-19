5 horror games for those who like Phasmophobia

For those who’ve played Phasmophobia, it’s notorious to see an improvement with the changes the game has gone through since launch, especially after the addition of new locations to investigate, full rework of objects used during the game, a new object to aid investigations , total renewal of ghosts and much more. These changes, by the way, made the game even more frightening.

And if you’re a Phasmophobia fan, we’ve prepared a list of other horror games to play and enjoy October, the month of Halloween, in character.

Pacify

Pacify is a horror game that, unlike Phasmophobia, in which your main objective is to find out what kind of ghost you are dealing with and leave the place, you must defeat the entity that is in the house, burning 10 corrupted dolls. It may sound easy and even silly, but it definitely isn’t, and you’ll understand that when you realize that dolls are getting harder and harder to find and the little girl who is the level entity is always chasing you.

Each game supports up to four players, and playing alone is not the best option. The game has two other phases, in different locations and with different entities that need to be defeated. As much as it is a good game and extremely fun to enjoy together, Pacify seems to have been a bit forgotten, and fans miss new levels.

Pacify is available for PC via Steam.

devour

Devour is in the same vein as Pacify, but a little more elaborate, with stages and even points you can trade in skills that help you considerably during gameplay. Like Pacify and Phasmophobia, Devour supports up to four players, and this one not is a game to play alone.

The title has three different locations with also different entities, the main one being the first, in which you must collect goats and burn them while Anna, the entity of the first location, madly chases you. To be successful and reach the end of the game, it is necessary to play as a team, with everyone helping each other. The game has many jump scares, so you’re sure to have great scares during matches.

Devour is available for PC via Steam.

Dec

Deceit is a game for up to six players, in which among the players who must escape from the place (it could be a sanatorium, a forest, a mansion or another map), one of them is infected. It’s the perfect game to play with friends, as no one knows who the infected person is. The innocents’ goal is to escape — and of course, survive — while the infected must prevent them from doing so.

When the lights are on, everyone looks innocent, but when they go out, the infected can turn into a monster, thus yielding many deaths and jump scares, just like the previous games. Every detail is important for the innocents to find out who is the traitor among them.

Deceit is available for free on Steam.

Dead By Daylight

Even though it’s already a famous game, Dead by Daylight deserves to be on the list. The title is a four-player-on-one multiplayer, much like Deceit, but much more elaborate. The four players must play as a team and it is only possible to survive by hiding or running, while trying to escape the place by turning on the generators to open the gate and escape.

Unlike previous games, Dead by Daylight is available for PC, PlayStation 4 Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Outlast

Last but not least is Outlast. Of all the games on the list, this is the only one that is fully single-player. Whether the first game or the second, both are incredibly scary, and for those who played Phasmophobia after the latest updates, it’s possible to notice how the video camera was similar to the one used in Outlast.

The game is already known and is very successful among horror game fans, but if you haven’t played it yet, you can go deep and you won’t be disappointed.

Outlast is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

