5,300-year-old mummy reveals relationship between tattoos, healing and religion

The opinions expressed in this article are solely the responsibility of the author. THE CNN publishes here a text from the website “The Conversation”, a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide analysis and commentary on news. The content is produced exclusively by “The Conversation”.

Ötzi, the Iceman, remained hidden from the world for millennia until two German tourists discovered him 30 years ago on a glacier in the Italian Alps.

THE 5,300-year-old mummy it is not only perhaps the most famous mummy in Europe, but also one of the most significant discoveries for those studying the world history of tattoos. Ötzi was adorned with 61 tattoos that were remarkably preserved in the glacial climate.

The meaning of these tattoos has been debated since their discovery by the two travelers. Many of Ötzi’s tattoos were thought to be lines drawn along the lower back, knees, wrists and ankles, parts of the body where people tend to experience continual pain as they age.

Some researchers believe these tattoos are ancient pain treatments. Several herbs known for their medicinal properties have been found near Ötzi’s final resting place, giving further credence to this theory.

However, not all of Ötzi’s tattoos were in places usually affected by joint wear. Ötzi also sported tattoos on his chest. Theories of the purpose behind this set of tattoos, discovered using new diagnostic imaging techniques in 2015, range from ancient acupuncture techniques or ceremonial healing techniques to being part of a system of rituals or religious beliefs.

Of course, the idea that Ötzi’s tattoos might have deep cultural or religious significance for him and his people is plausible. As a tattoo historian and scholar, I have seen how tattoos have been used historically for ceremonial healing, religious rites and to show that the tattooed person belongs to cultural and religious groups – from the ancient world to modern times.

Ancient Tattoos Mummified remains of women in Egypt show tattoos dating back to 2000 BC In addition, carved and painted figures in tomb reliefs and small carved figurines depicting women with tattoos date from 4000-3500 BC

In both cases, the tattoos were a series of stitches, often applied as if they formed a protective net on a woman’s abdomen. Tattoos of the Egyptian goddess Bes, seen as the protector of women in labor, were also found on a woman’s upper thigh. Ancient tattoos were considered a kind of protective talisman for women who were about to give birth. The father of historians, the Greek Herodotus, told how runaway slaves in Canopus voluntarily tattooed themselves as a way of covering up the mark made on them by their masters and by religious devotion.

The new marks were often used to symbolize that these men and women were no longer serving their earthly slave masters but were now serving a certain god or goddess.

Tattoos in various religions

Paul, the Christian apostle, said something that is recorded in the verse Galatians 6:17 of the Bible: “from now on no one will trouble me, for I bear the marks of Jesus in my body.”

The original word used for “marks” was “stigma”, which was often seen (referring to Herodotus) as the term used to describe tattooing practices. Several scholars believe Paul’s tattoos were made to show his devotion to Christ. Tattoos would also help other Christians, facing persecution from the Roman Empire, to identify them as followers of the new religion.

The Māori people of New Zealand have been practicing the art of tattooing called Tā Moko for centuries. Made to this day, tattoos have a deep cultural and historical significance. They not only convey social status, family identification and a person’s own life achievements, but also a spiritual meaning with designs that contain protective talismans and appeals to spirits to protect the wearer.

Multiple Native American tribes and First Native Nations in North America also have a long history of wearing sacred tattoos. In 1878, anthropologist James Swan wrote several essays about the Haida people he encountered around Port Townsend, Washington. In an essay, he detailed that the tattoos were more than ornamental, with each design having a sacred purpose. Swan also detailed that those who got the tattoos were seen as spiritual leaders or holy people.

The ancient Aztec god of sun, wind, learning and air, Quetzalcoatl, is often portrayed as having tattoos on ancient reliefs. The Aztec people themselves practiced religious tattooing, with their priests in charge of various forms of modification and body art. West African nations such as Togo and Burkina Faso have used, and continue to use, tattoos and ritual body modifications as sacred rites of passage.

sacred practices

In modern times, it is still possible to see people all over the world wearing sacred tattoos with religious significance. Be a member of Kalinga Province in the Philippines receiving a mambabatok tattoo – a pattern of traditional single-needle designs, famous in the hands of the oldest known living tattoo artist, 102-year-old Whang-Od Oggay – to the countless crosses, verses From the Bible and other symbols of Christianity that can be seen in the United States, tattoos can still hold deep religious and spiritual meaning.

What the tattoos adorning Ötzi the Iceman’s mummified body meant to him is likely to remain at least partially a mystery.

But Ötzi is an important reminder that tattoos have been, and remain, a sacred part of many cultures around the world.

(*Allison Hawn is a professor of communication instruction at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona)

(Translated text. Click here to read the original in English)