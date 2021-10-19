7 of the 15 billionaires in the food sector are from companies in Ceará, according to Forbes; see list – Business

The food sector was represented on Forbes’ list of Brazilian billionaires. Two companies from Ceará were on the list that presented the 15 richest businessmen in the sector.

The food company with the highest participation in the Brazilian ranking of Forbes is M. Dias Branco. Among the 15 richest in the food segment, six of them have the company as the source of their fortune. The biggest highlight is for Maria Consuelo Leão Dias Branco, aged 86 years and with assets of R$ 6 billion.

O J. Macêdo group It was also present on the list with the participation of Amarílio Proença and his family, who has an accumulated fortune of R$ 2.8 billion.

The selective to enter the ranking takes into account the companies listed in stock exchanges as the main source of information. The survey was based on the first half of 2021. See the full list below.

See the list of the 7 billionaires in the food industry

1 – Maria Consuelo Leão Dias Branco, equity of BRL 6 billion

At 86 years old, Maria Consuelo has assets of R$ 6 billion, with her activities in the M. Dias Branco group.

2 – Amarílio Proença De Macêdo and Family, equity of BRL 2.8 billion

Aged 81, Amarílio has assets of R$2.8 billion, with his activities in the J. Macêdo group.

3 – Francisco Cláudio Saraiva Leão Dias Branco, equity of BRL 1.2 billion

Aged 54, Cláudio has assets of R$ 1.2 billion, with his activities at M. Dias Branco.

4 – Francisco Ivens De Sá Dias Branco Júnior, equity of BRL 1.2 billion

Aged 60, Ivens de Sá has assets of R$ 1.2 billion, with his activities at M. Dias Branco.

5 – Francisco Marcos Saraiva Leão Dias Branco, equity of BRL 1.2 billion

Aged 56, Marcos has assets of R$ 1.2 billion, with his activities at M. Dias Branco.

6 – Maria Das Graças Dias Branco Da Escossia, equity of BRL 1.2 billion

Aged 61, Maria das Graças has assets of R$1.2 billion, with her activities at M. Dias Branco.

7 – Maria Regina Saraiva Leão Dias Branco Ximenes, equity of BRL 1.2 billion

Aged 59, Maria Regina has assets of R$ 1.2 billion, with her activities at M. Dias Branco.

See the complete ranking of food industry billionaires

Abílio Dos Santos Diniz , Grupo Pão De Açúcar: R$15.6 billion;

, Grupo Pão De Açúcar: R$15.6 billion; Joesley and Wesley Mendonça Batista , JBS: R$ 13.95 billion each;

, JBS: R$ 13.95 billion each; Maria Consuelo Leão Dias Branco , M. Dias Branco: R$ 6 billion;

, M. Dias Branco: R$ 6 billion; Jairo Santos Quartiero and Family , Camil Alimentos: R$3.32 billion;

, Camil Alimentos: R$3.32 billion; Amarílio Proença De Macêdo and Family , J. Macêdo Group: R$2.8 billion

, J. Macêdo Group: R$2.8 billion Alexandre Tadeu Da Costa , Cocoa Show: R$ 2.1 billion

, Cocoa Show: R$ 2.1 billion Marcos Odorico Oderich , Oderich Conservas: R$1.9 billion

, Oderich Conservas: R$1.9 billion Mitsuo Matsunaga and Family , Kitano: BRL 1.82 billion

, Kitano: BRL 1.82 billion Francisco Cláudio Saraiva Leão Dias Branco , M. Dias Branco: R$ 1.2 billion

, M. Dias Branco: R$ 1.2 billion Francisco Ivens De Sá Dias Branco Júnior , M. Dias Branco: R$ 1.2 billion

, M. Dias Branco: R$ 1.2 billion Francisco Marcos Saraiva Leão Dias Branco , M. Dias Branco: R$ 1.2 billion

, M. Dias Branco: R$ 1.2 billion Maria Das Graças Days White of Scotland , M. Dias Branco: R$ 1.2 billion

, M. Dias Branco: R$ 1.2 billion Maria Regina Saraiva Leão Dias Branco Ximenes, M. Dias Branco: R$ 1.2 billion

