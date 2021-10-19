8 out of 10 industries innovated in the pandemic and increased profitability, says CNI – 10/19/2021 – Market

Of every ten Brazilian industries, eight innovated in the pandemic and, thanks to this decision, achieved gains in profitability, productivity and competitiveness.

The conclusion is part of a survey released on Tuesday (19) by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) carried out with medium and large companies.

According to the survey, innovation is considered a necessity for the survival or growth of 84% of Brazilian industries in the post-pandemic period.

In the entity’s view, the study shows that the topic is already part of the goals of most factories. The problem is that several bottlenecks still hinder development in the area. Among them is the difficulty of accessing financing.​

The survey released by the CNI was prepared by the FSB Pesquisa Institute. The sample consists of telephone interviews with 500 executives from medium (50 to 249 employees) and large (from 250) industries. Data collection took place in September.

According to the survey, 84% of respondents said they believe they will need more innovation to grow or even stay in the post-coronavirus market. The other 16% still don’t see this need.

In terms of size, medium-sized companies are those that most feel the obligation to invest in innovation in the post-crisis period: 85%. Among the large companies, the percentage of companies that see this need was 80%.

“There is already a formed awareness that innovation is the only way for companies and the country to grow”, analyzes Gianna Sagazio, innovation director at CNI.

Even with the high percentage (80%) of those that innovated in the pandemic and achieved gains in profitability, productivity and competitiveness, more than half of the businesses (51%) still do not have a specific sector for the development of innovative practices.

According to the study, 63% of companies do not have an exclusive budget for the area.

The main difficulty for innovation in the pandemic was access to financial resources from external sources, says the survey. This aspect was mentioned in 19% of the interviews.

“Credit is not accessible for companies. It’s still very expensive,” says Gianna.

In the assessment of the CNI director, it is necessary for the federal government to find mechanisms to enable more actions to encourage innovation. This search, he says, needs to be done in conjunction with the private and academic sectors.

“The government has to be together in this fight. It’s not just the companies”, says Gianna.

Instability of the external scenario (8%) and lack of qualified labor (8%) are other factors pointed out by industries as difficulties in innovating.

The survey also shows that, over the next three years, companies consider expanding sales volume (49%), producing with less costs (49%) and acting more efficiently (41%) as priorities.

Other goals mentioned are to increase the production volume (34%), manufacture new items (27%) and innovate respecting the criteria of environmental sustainability (25%).

The survey was released a day before CNI and Sebrae held the launch of the 9th Brazilian Congress on Industry Innovation. The launch is scheduled for this Wednesday (20).

The event, of a virtual nature, is still open for registration. They can be done free of charge through the event’s website.

The main attraction will be the American electronics engineer Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple. The guest should talk about the future of innovation.