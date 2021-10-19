900 year old sword found by diver in the Mediterranean

An amateur diver found a 900-year-old sword in the Mediterranean Sea in Israel that may have been used by a Knight Templar at the time of the Crusades.

Experts said the ancient sword was likely found after the sand was displaced by the waves. Weighing almost 2 kg and measuring 1.2 meters, it will now be cleaned and restored for display.

The sword found by the diver weighs almost 2 kg and measures 1.20 meters Image: Reproduction/Israel Antiques Authority

The sword was embedded in marine life, but in “perfect condition,” according to Nir Distelfeld, an official with the IAA (Israel Antiquities Authority).

In a statement, he described it as a “beautiful and rare find” that likely belonged to a crusader knight.

It’s exciting to find an object so personal, it takes you 900 years back in time to a different era, with knights, armor and swords.

During this period, which lasted from the end of the 11th century to the end of the 13th century, fortified settlements were built in the Holy Land by knights from Europe trying to establish a Christian kingdom with Jerusalem as their capital. They were fighting the Muslims, who had taken over the region.

In all, there were nine official Crusades, between the 11th and 13th centuries, period of the Middle Ages, in Europe. As Muslim forces did not travel by sea, experts said the sword was likely a weapon of the Tremplary knights.