96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary who fled Justice goes on trial in Germany | World

Irmgard Furchner, accused of having contributed at the age of 18 to the murder of 11,412 people while she was a typist in the Stutthof concentration camp between 1943 and 1945, was taken to the courtroom in a wheelchair.
Her face was barely visible behind a white mask and a headscarf pulled over her eyes. Security was tight as the judge and legal team entered the courtroom.
Between 1939 and 1945, around 65,000 people died of hunger and disease or in the gas chambers of the concentration camp near Gdansk, in present-day Poland. Among them, prisoners of war and Jews captured in the extermination campaign promoted by the Nazis.
2018 photo shows the gate of the former Stutthof Nazi concentration camp — Photo: Czarek Sokolowski/AP
The trial was postponed after Furchner left her home early Sept. 30 and fled for several hours before being detained the same day. The charges could not be read until she was present in court.
She is the latest ninety-year-old to be charged with Holocaust-era crimes in what is seen as a race by prosecutors to seize the final opportunity to bring justice to victims of some of the worst mass murders in history.
While prosecutors condemned the main perpetrators — those who issued orders or pulled the triggers — at the “Frankfurt Auschwitz Trials” in the 1960s, the practice until the 2000s was to leave low-level suspects alone.