A Fazenda 13: Dayane Mello is sharply critical of Bil Araújo’s participation in the reality show, and infuriates fans of the model: “Nojo”; check out

WL! Dayane Mello activated the “sincere” mode this Monday (18), when talking about his colleague in confinement, Bil Araújo. During a chat with MC Gui and Rico Melquíades, the model recalled that the boy is already on his third reality show in the same year, and in his participations in “BBB 21” and “No Limite 5”, he didn’t have a such positive performance. Because of that, the girl concluded that he wouldn’t have such a loyal fan club…

At the time, the trio argued about the profile that each had in the game, and consequently they had an audience regardless of what they were doing within “A Fazenda 13“. However, Dayane opined that Bil would not have a very expressive crowd. “He never made it to the final of a reality show, he left after two, three weeks. He’s been here a month and what he gave [para o público]? Nothing! The little girls will identify themselves, because he is a cat, beautiful. Little girls will love it for sure, but then what?“he mused.

For the ex-participant of the Italian “Big Brother”, the model doesn’t have much prominence in the reality show of Record TV. “Do you think if you don’t give anything away, people identify with you? He’s there in the bain-marie, on stand-by (Wait, in English)”, added the farmer of the week.

Once again, participants disdaining our fans, now it’s with blood in their eyes, and there’s this Dayane with these sexist comments, saying that we only root for him because he’s handsome.#TeamBil #The farm pic.twitter.com/8AfdupzlLo — #TeamBil 🐺 | 30.56% only 🐺🐼🐝⚓✊🏾|🎮|🦅|🍺🐻 (@Jrjatinho1) October 18, 2021

In the most guarded house in Brazil, Arcrebiano lived a troubled relationship with Karol Conká and, because of that, he even said that he preferred to be eliminated, as he could no longer feel happy. Result? He was the second eliminated from the program. In “No Limite”, he expressed to his colleagues that he could no longer handle it. For the public, it looked like he was giving up on the race for R$ 500 thousand. However, within “The Farm”, he gave details about the backstage, stating that health problems had harmed him.

Continues after Advertising

Well, on Twitter, the pawn fans didn’t like what they saw. “They will see our strength in the R7”, fired Fernanda Mourão, about the mutirão of votes that fandom will do to keep Bil in the program. “My God, how disgusting these people are”, criticized another fan. “They’re scared shitless to go with him [pra roça]”, theorized Luara. “Once again, participants disdaining our fans, now it’s bloody eyes, and this Dayane still comes with these sexist comments, saying that we only root for him because he’s beautiful”, opined a fan club. It’s worth remembering that Bil has already escaped an elimination in the second week of “The Farm”.

They will see our strength in R7 — Fernanda Mourão 🐺 (@semprecombil) October 18, 2021

My God, how disgusting these people — yenn 🐺 (@allforyenn) October 18, 2021

They’re scared shitless to go with him, yeah — luara Sol Ferr tour I&R 🇺🇸🎱🐺🩰 (@Solange78457097) October 18, 2021