A liter of gasoline rises 1.96% in 15 days and the average is R$6.433

The price of a liter of gasoline in the country rose 1.96% in the first half of October compared to September, reaching an average value in the country of R$6.433. The information is contained in a survey carried out by ValeCard, a company specialized in fleet management solutions.

Obtained through the registration of transactions carried out between the 1st and 15th of October with the ValeCard supply card in approximately 25 thousand accredited establishments, the data show that Piauí (2.88%) and Ceará (2.77%) recorded the highest increases in the period. The smallest increases in the value of fuel occurred in Tocantins (1.14%) and Acre (1.23%).

Among the capitals, the average value of the fuel was R$ 6,377. Teresina (R$6.843) and Rio de Janeiro (R$6.783) were the ones with the highest prices in the first half of October. The lowest average values ​​were found in Macapá (R$ 5.811) and São Paulo (R$ 5.987).

Ethanol is advantageous in all states

The average price of ethanol in the country in August was R$ 4.815. Despite the sequence of gasoline highs, fossil fuel is still the most advantageous to fuel the vehicle throughout the country. The method used in this analysis, discounting factors such as individual autonomy of each vehicle, is that, to compensate, complete the tank with ethanol, the value of the liter must be less than 70% of the price of gasoline.