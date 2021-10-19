a nutritionist’s job is not to slim you down; understand

This title might sound crazy to you, right? After all, 99% of people who look for a nutritionist have the goal of losing weight. And nutri is the most qualified professional to help you with this (with food). However, that is not his main function.

It may sound bizarre, but in college we don’t have any “how to slim down the patient” subject. That’s not what we’ve learned, because that’s not our role. A nutritionist’s job is to help you achieve better health through eating. If you lose weight because of it, it’s just a consequence. Weight loss is a consequence of a healthy body.

Here in the office I work with the treatment divided into phases, and I make it very clear to patients: the beginning of dietary change is focused on health and only on health. But to everyone’s surprise (except mine) they always come back the next month with a few pounds less. No calculating calories, no calculating quantity. Your body eliminates everything it no longer needs when it receives the nutrients it should.

This magic is called metabolism. The same thing won’t happen when you trade meals for slimming shakes, or go on crazy diets you read on the internet. You will lose weight fast, you will find the product to be miraculous. After a while, when you got the result you wanted, you’ll go back to the food you had before (because the shake doesn’t teach you how to eat correctly) and regain all the lost weight (and a little more as a gift), after all, your body is desperate for nutrients and will cling to whatever it can.

Result: spent money, gained weight and complicated metabolism. Sound like a good deal? In my opinion, no. In the meantime, you could have consulted a nutritionist, ate more, not starved, improved your health and mood, learned to eat and maybe even lost weight.

Yes, losing weight isn’t that biggie, but it doesn’t happen overnight. It takes patience and persistence. After all, you also didn’t gain all that weight overnight, right? Our bodies need the right nutrients to feel safe and be able to release those extra fat. Don’t try to go the other way around, it won’t work. If it did, no one else would be overweight.

So instead of believing the blogger, the mother and the grandmother, the magazines, the shake packages… believe and trust a professional who has studied a lot for this, and really knows what he is talking about.

Vanessa Souza

Nutritionist

CRN10 7320

