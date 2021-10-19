Abandoned Studio Asks Players to Stop Sending Death Threats

It’s been some time since we heard from abandoned, game that is involved in several mysteries in recent months.

Now the studio Blue Box has released a new statement, which urges players to be patient with development and time-consuming announcements.

Check out some of the main excerpts from the communiqué, which was published in the Twitter.

“This message is not signed by a company, but by a group of human beings. The last few days have been difficult. Death threats have increased online and in person, and this needs to stop. […] We want to work in a safe environment and open up job openings in the future, so we want to offer the same for future colleagues. We will not tolerate this and will take action by offering IP addresses, records and recordings to authorities. We are aware of the negative situation that has been created and we understand the frustration. But we don’t understand death threats. We appreciate your interest in abandoned, and we’re working hard on the game. We’re going to launch a blog on our website that you can follow, and we’re going to post all the news on Twitter. But all we’re asking until then is that they give us space for us to work on abandoned. Please.”

abandoned will be released exclusively for PlayStation 5.