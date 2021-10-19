Actor performs two corneal transplants and surgery to prevent blindness – Entertainment

Saulo Meneghetti, interpreter of Oziel, from the rich and lazarus, gives Record TV, told on social networks that he underwent three surgeries in the last 15 days, two of them emergency, to perform a corneal transplant. In a publication in Storie, the actor said that, due to the advance of keratoconus (a disease that affects the corneas and can lead to blindness), there was a rupture of the anterior and protective part of the eyes, which led him to a rush. surgery table.

“On October 1st, I underwent an emergency cornea transplant of the right eye. Thank God everything went well, however, on the same night, postoperatively, the cornea in the left eye burst. Over the course of the week , I underwent palliative surgery, in order to gain time, but my eye did not hold the bond, so I underwent a second emergency corneal transplant,” explained Meneghetti.

In the post, he also thanked the medical team and family members of the donors. “I thank God, the corneal donors and their families. I thank my family, friends and fans for the messages and prayers. I am at home, resting and recovering”, concluded the actor.

