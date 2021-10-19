Adidas, refereeing and backstage weather; president of Galo speaks to Super.FC

The president of Atlético, Sérgio Coelho, was interviewed on Monday (18), by the Super.FC program on the Super 91.7 FM radio. During the conversation, the president alvinegro talked about Galo’s defeat by Atlético-GO, commented on the refereeing controversies, about the expectation for the Copa do Brasil, among other matters.

How is the atmosphere at Atlético between the board, the cast and the coaching staff?

I was this morning in Rooster City. I went there to talk and take some measures related to arbitration and other relevant matters. The fans are worried, this is natural, but our team has been working well, with good results. It’s not going to be a defeat that’s going to scare and worry everyone. There is no 38-round championship with an unbeaten team. You have to have resilience, know that there were some mistakes that need to be fixed, it’s a natural part of football, and have a cool head. We are excited to continue the journey,” he said

What is your expectation for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil? Do Galo’s latest performances give you any concerns?

“We have two difficult games against Fortaleza. They are very tough games, but we have a team to overcome Fortaleza on the field with a lot of respect, with a great team. I believe in our results. It’s not easy to beat Inter, to beat Santos, from Ceará, all recent. If we analyze the first seven rounds of the first round, in relation to the second round, we have four more points in the second round. We cannot leave the atmosphere of defeat, because we lost a game, which would theoretically be easy. In the first round, we scored 13 points, in the second round, against these same teams, 17. It all depends on how you look, a glass half full or half empty”.

What has Atlético done to avoid problems with refereeing?

“What we are doing is all public, given Rodrigo’s press conference and other speeches of mine about it. We made a complaint to the CBF ombudsman. I always talk to Gaciba (chairman of the arbitration commission). We are acting firm and we will not stop complaining. We have to be charging. We will not be silent. It will be a permanent charge, if need be. Rafael Claus, for example, against Atlético-GO, did not have the same weight and the same measure. In the game between São Paulo and Santos he gave a penalty in a move like this, as well as in the game of Galo against Fluminense, for the Copa do Brasil”.

Is Atlético thinking about leaving Le Coq Sportif to sign a partnership with another sports equipment manufacturer, such as Adidas?

“This is an issue that is being seen by us directors, me and my directors, and we still don’t have a definition if we are going to change or not. If you change, who will it be. it’s all speculation, so I don’t feel comfortable saying any names right now.”

How does Atlético manage to carry out a management that unites the club’s board and the patrons, who invest money in Galo?

“One of the conditions I asked for was that we have a management with decisions to be taken through a collegiate body, which is very normal in large companies. When you have a group like ours, me, Dr. José Murilo Procópio (vice) and the 4Rs, it’s easy, because we’re used to working that way. Also, we have a group of very competent directors. The work goes smoothly, there are no problems and we always solve everything by listening to people and what the majority solves is solved”, said Sérgio Coelho to Super radio.

The president of Cruzeiro said that he tries to reproduce the management made at Atlético in the celestial club. How do you see this?

“When we receive any comments about our work, comments of recognition, we are happy, regardless of who makes the comment. So, I’m a person very detached from vanity and I don’t look that way, but simply the side that the job is being done well. It gives me happiness, it gives happiness to our group too”.

How are the MRV Arena works going? Everything going according to plan?

“I always go to the arena and we follow them. It’s very important. We have the works on schedule. The worst stage is the beginning, because of the earth movement to make a foundation, land and so on. So, this first part was where there could be some delay, but we managed to win this stage. We have 40% of the work completed, exactly on schedule. If everything continues to work out, God willing, by the end of next year we will deliver the arena ready to go to all our fans.”

