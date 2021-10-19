adreN will not accompany Liquid during the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 dispute | DRAFT5

Eric “adreno” Hoag will not be able to accompany the Team Liquid during the dispute of the PGL Major Stockholm 2021. The information was brought by the cavalry coach himself in the late afternoon of this Monday (18) through publication in the Instagram.
The 31-year-old professional will be left out of the competition for the most prestigious championship on the world stage. Counter-Strike, which will feature a record $2 million prize pool this season, to accompany the birth of your first child.
So Steve “jokasteve” Perino, manager of the division of CS:GO gives team Liquid, will remain behind the team during the games of the most important tournament of the year, in which the team captained by Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo will make its debut in Legends Stage, on the next 30th.
“The first major in over two years, with fans and all, will be fantastic. I’m sad to be left out of this tournament, but I could never be away from my wife right now.“, said the coach in an official statement.
jokasteve, in turn, has already performed the role of coach of the Team Liquid, including being runner-up of the ELEAGUE Premier 2018 along with the line-up then captained by Nicholas “nitr0“Canella.
Continues after the ad
So, the Liquid go to Major with:
Steve “jokasteve” Perino (Manager/Coach during Major)
Eric “adreno” Hoag (License to accompany the child’s birth)