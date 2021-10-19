Afghanistan’s first female mayor says she would like to talk to the Taliban: ‘I’m not afraid’

Before starting the interview, Zarifa Ghafari makes a request: “I would like you not to ask me about my father or my escape. I can’t stand crying anymore”. Afghanistan’s first female mayor — she was empowered to head the city of Maidan Shar in 2018 — Zarifa had to leave the country last month after the Taliban took Kabul. The 28-year-old activist feared that both she and her family would suffer the same fate as her father, an army colonel murdered in 2020 by members of the fundamentalist regime. To get to the airport in the capital, the young woman had to hide inside a car and cross Taliban checkpoints. She then flew to Turkey and then to Germany, where she was granted asylum along with her husband, mother and five sisters.

It’s a sultry Thursday afternoon, and Zarifa is visibly tired a few hours after landing in Rio. She came to the city to participate, as a special guest, in the first Brazilian edition of the Women in Tech Awards event, which awarded women in the area of ​​technology. In the previous days, he had completed an intense schedule of interviews and lectures in Portugal, after doing the same in France and Switzerland. “I haven’t slept in the last three days. At the most, I rested for about four hours”, he says, upon receiving the Revista ELA in a hotel in Copacabana. “But actually, I’m happy to find so many people around the world willing to help me.”

Interview: Mariana Lima on open marriage with Enrique Diaz

For someone like her, seeing the bright side of things almost sounds like a survival instinct. The sleepless nights are not just due to his intense routine as an activist. The images of people collapsing from American planes in a desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan also brought him a streak of sleepless dawns. “It made me deeply regret the fact that I was part of a world capable of causing scenes like these,” he says, after taking a deep breath. The Afghan also cites the attack on the airport in Kabul that left around 200 dead. “I spent nights crying a lot. I couldn’t control myself.”

With, the Women in Tech ambassador to Brazil, Lindalia Junqueira, at the Museum of Tomorrow Photo: Divulgação/José Peres

The oldest among the sisters, Zarifa had her childhood interrupted at the age of 4, when she had to take on household chores while her parents worked. He went through civil wars, attacks by the American army and, even so, he never stopped studying. But it was in the ninth year of school that he understood, once and for all, how the fight for rights would be permanent. “I realized that one of my teachers wasn’t giving me the grades I deserved in retaliation for my honest way and the way I dressed. For him, women were supposed to wear long dresses and big scarves, and I wasn’t like that”, he recalls.

Representativeness: Group formed by five black female doctors opens clinic in Rio

At the same time, she already had the dream of becoming an ambassador, which ended up flowing into her political career (“a passion and not a desire”). She ran for mayor of Maidan Shar, 27 miles from Kabul, when she was just 26, in a race in which she was the only woman among 138 candidates. Even victorious, she had to face protests by the local population, with a conservative profile, taking office just nine months after a sort of selection process that elected her. After taking office, he suffered a series of assassination attempts, including acid attacks, which left several scars all over his body. Finally, her father’s shooting execution in November of last year made her resign. He then accepted a job at the Ministry of Defense in Kabul.

Even without completing his term in office, Zarifa believes he started a revolution with his arrival as mayor. “It was important to change the mindset of those people, so they can trust a female leader. I think it’s a good start for anyone looking for a big goal.”

In front of his father’s grave, in Afghanistan Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

As she travels the world, the former mayor tries to open the eyes of the international community to what is happening in her country through emotional reports and collects signatures for a petition in defense of human rights. Abuse situations committed by the Taliban, she says, are everyday and do not seem to indicate the supposed moderation promised by its members. “They are going from house to house, looking for people linked to the previous government, activists and the military. They also released criminals, who now want revenge on those who put them in jail.”

From his own history, the situation of women causes him even greater concern. “Afghan women can no longer go to school or work,” he says. “The other day, I watched a debate on state TV in which commentators discussed the laws of Islam and said that women do not have the right to display their beauty in public.”

The use of religion to support this type of argument is something that the activist refutes in almost all of her speeches, remembering that the Taliban distorts the content of Islam. “We can’t wear nice clothes in public, we can’t wear high heels in public… It’s all about women. Can’t these people think about anything else?”, he quips. “We represent our culture and our beautiful religion. We are not Afghanistan’s enemies nor responsible for what is bad in the country. We were not the ones who provoked war or spread corruption.”

During his visit to Brazil, which lasted five nights, Zarifa had the opportunity to meet other women and told people close to him that he identified with the engagement of Brazilian women in the struggle for rights. In addition to the protocol agenda, which included a meeting with executives from a bank, in São Paulo, seeking support for its foundation, and a speech at the Museum of Tomorrow, in Rio, she had time to explore a bit of life in Rio. He visited Corcovado, Pão de Açúcar, Escadaria Selarón, tried caipirinha and learned about samba on a visit to Rio Scenarium, in Lapa. He also took the opportunity to cut his hair, in one of the rare moments he can take to take care of himself, since he left his home country. “She said that, for a long time, she has not felt peace and happiness as she experienced here,” says the Women in Tech ambassador in Brazil, Lindália Junqueira, who accompanied her throughout her stay.

Zafira meets Angela Merkel to talk about the situation of women in Afghanistan Photo: Bundesregierung/Steffen Kugler

Observing it so closely, says Lindália, allowed an even more faithful understanding of the life of someone who was born in a country like Afghanistan. During Zarifa’s visit to Brazil, Taliban men broke into the house of relatives of the activist’s husband and began to demand ransom. “She told us: ‘Don’t worry. Let’s solve it’. So I understood that when these situations become everyday, you start to deal with them in a different way”, says Lindália. “I could also understand that she began to have this strength after her father’s execution. Zarifa believes that this happened precisely because he allowed his daughter to become a political activist. From then on, she understood that she could die at any time and decided to turn the fight into a life purpose.”

Education: Parents and teachers share experiences in the search for an anti-racist education for their children

A determination that is measured by Zarifa’s own willingness to sit down with Taliban leaders for a frank conversation, if it can be done safely. “I wanted to meet them, because I know these men are not just zombies,” says the activist. “I would love to tell them about my life, my dreams, my parents. I’m not afraid.”