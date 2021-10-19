After 12 days filming in space, actress and crew return to Earth

After 12 days on the International Space Station for filming the first film in space, Russian actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko returned to Earth.

They landed in Kazakhstan early on Sunday (17), according to a live broadcast by the Russian space agency. They were transported back to dry land by cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who had been on the space station for the past six months.

“The Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft descent vehicles are on the ground and safe. The crew is feeling fine!” wrote Russian space agency Roscosmos on Twitter. The filmmakers had taken off from Russia’s rented Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan earlier this month, traveling to the ISS with veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov to shoot scenes for the movie, titled “The Challenge“.

If the project stays on track, the Russian team will win the Hollywood project announced last year by Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise along with NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The film’s plot, as well as its budget, are being kept a secret, but the story revolves around a surgeon who is dispatched to the ISS to save a cosmonaut. 49-year-old Shkaplerov, along with the two Russian cosmonauts who were already on board the ISS, would have participated in the film.

But, the mission had minor setbacks. When the film crew docked on the ISS earlier this month, Shkaplerov had to switch to manual control. And when Russian flight controllers conducted a test on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft on Friday, the spacecraft’s thruster fired unexpectedly and destabilized the ISS for 30 minutes, a NASA spokesman told Russian news agency TASS.

Their landing, documented by a film crew, will also appear in the film, said Konstantin Ernst, head of TV network Channel One and co-producer of “The Challenge“, to AFP.

