After 19 months, Globo finally finishes recording Nos Tempos do Imperador · TV News

After 19 months and two stoppages due to the new coronavirus pandemic, Globo will finish this week the recordings of Nos Tempos do Imperador, its current six o’clock soap opera. Scenes from the last chapters and re-recordings requested by the direction further delayed the completion of the works.

According to the TV news, the last sequences will be shot until Friday (22), and the cast is already in a farewell mood — Gabriela Medvedovski, who plays Pilar, is one of the most emotional on social networks during the backstage of the period serial.

The pre-production of the plot began in October 2019. In other words, in total, Globo took two years to complete all the work with actors. The recordings began in January 2020, using as sets Chapada Diamantina, in Bahia, and cities in Rio de Janeiro, such as Barra do Piraí, Rio das Flores and Petrópolis.

Two months later, in March, the pandemic exploded, and Globo had to suspend recording. After defining strict protocols, the Nos Tempos do Imperador team returned to the studios in October of last year.

Due to a rapid increase in cases in Rio de Janeiro, recordings were stopped again in March of this year, and the premiere had to be postponed to August. Only after a new resumption in May, with the advance of vaccination, the team led by Vinícius Coimbra managed to complete its cycle.

So far, the novel written by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson and starring Selton Mello has not achieved large numbers. With an average of 17.8 points in Greater São Paulo, Nos Tempos do Imperador has the lowest hourly index since Boogie Oogie (2014).

Nos Tempos do Imperador stays on the air until February 2022, when it will give place to Além da Ilusão, a serial that will mark the debut of Larissa Manoela on Globo.