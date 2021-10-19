After 6 years, a woman discovers that she is not the biological mother of her daughter in the Federal District; Justice understands that there was an exchange of babies | Federal District

Six years after giving birth to a girl at the Hospital Regional de Planaltina, in the Federal District, housewife Geruza Ferreira found out that the child he took home is not his biological daughter. A DNA test proved that there is no blood relationship between the woman and the girl, and the mother believes that there was an exchange of babies in the maternity hospital.

“It was a crime what they did, with me and with the other family. The little one that’s with me I know is being well taken care of, has love. And the other one? Where and how is it? How is it being treated? Sometimes I don’t even I sleep at night, thinking,” says Geruza.

The DF government denies that there was an exchange of babies in the hospital. However, in August of this year, the Federal District Court understood that the replacement was proven and determined the payment of indemnity of BRL 300 thousand for pain and suffering. The process runs in secrecy of Justice.

Questioned by the report, the Attorney General’s Office, which represents the government in legal proceedings, said it has already appealed the decision. The Health Department informed that it was not officially notified of the process (see below).

The girl was the result of a relationship that Geruza had with a man, between 2010 and 2013. At the end of pregnancy, they broke up. The girl was born on May 14, 2014, at the Hospital Regional de Planaltina. And the woman believes that the daughter was changed at the health unit.

“Around 5:00 am, I had the baby. They took it, bathed it, brought it and gave it to me. When I got home, the neighbors, because I was lighter and her father was also light, they always said: ‘This girl it’s very dark.’ But in my family it has all the colors, so I never paid attention to it,” he says.

Geruza Ferreira still keeps documents from her daughter's birth

The ex-partner registered the child and helped him financially in the early years, but did not keep in close contact with him. In 2020, the mother was surprised by a lawsuit, filed by the man, in which she asked to exclude his name from the child’s registry. The reason: the father had taken a DNA test, which proved that the girl was not his daughter.

Dismayed by the situation, Geruza decided to have a DNA test to compare her own blood and the child’s. The result shocked the woman. There was no possibility of the girl being her biological daughter (image below).

Examination shows that women are not biological mothers of children in DF

After the discovery, Geruza went to court to ask for the payment of compensation by the DF government, due to the damage caused by the situation. In defense, the government said that the woman had not presented evidence that there was negligence in the performance of the hospital’s servers.

According to the local Executive, “all the appropriate procedures were adopted for the birth of the author’s daughter, with no element that allows to assess the veracity of the author’s allegations regarding the possible exchange of babies in the maternity hospital”.

However, when analyzing the case, judge Alessandro Marchio Bezerra Gerais understood that the exchange of children was proven.

Geruza Ferreira discovered that she is not her daughter's biological mother

“As it is unreasonable to assume that the exchange took place after the author’s discharge from the maternity hospital without her noticing (even because, over time, the baby’s features will define themselves), I consider it duly proven that her biological daughter was exchanged at birth in the above-mentioned hospital establishment,” he says in the decision.

Also according to the magistrate, “it is not difficult to imagine the state of permanent anguish and anxiety that the author goes through since the fact came to light”.

“In a situation like this, in which it is not even known if the biological child is alive, and if so, if he is being raised and educated in dignified conditions, a series of uncertainties is created that the author may eventually carry with the rest of his life, causing serious damage even to his way of relating and interacting with the closest people.”

Facade of the Regional Hospital of Planaltina, in the Federal District

In addition to the lawsuit, the family also filed a police report with the Civil Police. The case has been investigated for a year by the 16th Police Station in Planaltina. According to the delegate, everyone involved has already been heard.

Last week, Geruza was subpoenaed to take a new DNA test. This time, the examination will be carried out at the Civil Police Forensic DNA Research Institute.

The mother says that the daughter already knows about the situation. “She’s very smart. She noticed and I told her myself, even without the help of a psychologist. I couldn’t hide from her anymore”, says Geruza.

“It affected the whole family. With this problem, this hospital error. And I wanted to tell it not to happen with other families. So that no one goes through what I’m going through because it’s very painful. You ask a lot of questions and you don’t have any answers.” , it says.

Check out the position of the Attorney General’s Office on the case:

“The Attorney General’s Office of the Federal District (PGDF) informs that it has already appealed the decision.”

Check out the position of the Department of Health of the DF on the case:

“The Department of Health informs that it has not yet been officially notified about the process.

It is important to emphasize that these cases run in secrecy of justice, and whenever notified, the folder provides all the necessary information to the judicial authorities.

Finally, the secretariat emphasizes that it is available to the justice for the necessary clarifications.”