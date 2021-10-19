After 63% jump in debut, GetNet is challenged to shine in ‘solo career’ – Economy

Contrary to caution in Brazilian stock exchange (B3) this Monday, the 18th, the GetNet debuted in style. Shares of the company known for the card machines rose 63.56% in the debut. Previously controlled by the Santander Brazil, the company closed its first day on the market worth R$9.7 billion, more than the industry leader, the Cielo, valued at R$7.1 billion, but below stone and PaySeguro, listed in New York.

Now, the challenge is to show that, in a “solo career”, he will be able to achieve the high flights planned by Santander. The bank’s Spanish parent company, which now has GetNet as a direct subsidiary, wants to transform the acquirer into a global brand under the command of PayNxt, the group’s international payments platform. GetNet already operates in Latin America, in countries like Mexico and Argentina; by the hands of PagoNxt, stamped the passport for the Europe.

“We have a more favorable perspective for GetNet for a specific reason, which is internationalization”, he says Carlos Daltozo, variable income leader at the analysis house Eleven Financial. “Unlike PagSeguro and Stone, the listing outside GetNet is precisely to pave an avenue for growth not only here at Brazil, but in Latin America, which could transform GetNet into a global acquirer.”

GetNet shares debut on Nasdaq, the American stock exchange of technology companies, on Friday, 22. Stone is already traded there – PagSeguro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Nyse). Their market values ​​are, respectively, US$ 11.53 billion (equivalent to R$ 63.6 billion) and US$12 billion (R$ 66.2 billion).

Historic

Created in 2003, in the Rio Grande do Sul, GetNet had control acquired by Santander Brasil in 2014 and was one of the bank’s weapons in its expansion in the country, especially serving small and medium-sized companies. Today, it is the third largest buyer in the country, behind Cielo and Network, controlled by the Itaú Unibanco.

Eleven’s Daltozo believes that although it is comparable in size to the leaders, aGetNet is growing at newbie rates. In the second quarter of this year, the volume of transactions that went through the company’s red machines was R$ 96.4 billion, 83.6% higher than in the same period of 2020.

Cielo and Rede grew 29% and 42.9% in the same period, respectively, but they have a broader base – Cielo processed BRL 165.2 billion in operations, and Rede, BRL 146.5 billion. PagSeguro had an 89.1% increase in capture, excluding transactions from the digital bank PagBank, to R$ 56.3 billion, and Stone, 58.6%, to R$ 60.4 billion.

Dilemmas

One of the market’s doubts is about the relationship between Santander Brasil and GetNet going forward – currently, the bank is a partner of the company in offering financial products to machine customers, such as prepayment of receivables.

In a report released today, the BB Investments he highlighted that, from now on, one possibility is that other banks become partners of GetNet. O analyst Rafael Reis he says, however, that this should not reduce earnings for Santander. “In our view, for the bank Santander Brasil, the loss is minimal, as the bank should continue to be the main partner (of GetNet), benefiting from the synergies built with the acquirer over the years,” he wrote.