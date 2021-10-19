After a complaint by the CNBB, a deputy who cursed the archbishop and pope of ‘vagabonds’ is the target of four representations in Alesp

SAO PAULO — State deputy Frederico D’Ávila (PSL-SP) was the target of four representations for breach of decorum in the Ethics Committee of the São Paulo Legislative Assembly (Alesp) this Monday (18). On the 14th, the congressman went to the Alesp platform to make a speech against the Archbishop of Aparecida, Dom Orlando Brandes, who, in turn, had criticized President Jair Bolsonaro. D’Ávila called Brandes a “scoundrel” and a “scoundrel” and said that Pope Francis is a “tramp”. The commission is still analyzing whether it will open the representation. Also on Monday, the deputy apologized “for the words and exaggeration”.

On Sunday, the National Confederation of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) released a letter to Alesp in which it demands punishment from the assembly on the deputy. clarified and tested in the instances that safeguard the truth and the good”, says the text. According to CNBB, D’Ávila will also be sued.

‘To speak to Archbishop Orlando Brandes, you tramp, you bastard. CNBB bastard. Giving a message to the president and to the Brazilian population that ‘a beloved homeland is not an armed homeland’. An armed homeland is a homeland that does not submit to that mob,” declared the congressman on the 14th. The CNBB is a cancer that needs to be removed from Brazil – completed the deputy.

D’Ávila’s speech took place two days after the celebration of the Day of Our Lady of Aparecida, when Dom Brandes made, during the mass in honor of the patron saint, a speech that indirectly quoted the Bolsonaro government. The priest stated that “to be a beloved homeland, it cannot be an armed homeland”, referring to a slogan of the federal government. He also stated that Brazil does not need “lies and fake news”.

The representations made against D’Ávila so far to the Ethics Council are signed by deputies Carla Morando (PSDB), Emídio de Souza (PT), Luiz Fernando Teixeira (PT) and Paulo Fiorilo (PT).

— Requests will be forwarded to all members of the Ethics Council. Deputy Frederico D’Avila will be notified to present a defense in up to five sessions — said Deputy Maria Lucia Amary, president of the collegiate, formed by eight more parliamentarians.

After the presentation of the defense, the board schedules a meeting to vote on whether or not the representations will be accepted, and only then does a process for breach of decorum begin.

In a letter published on Monday, D’Ávila admitted that his statement was “inappropriate and exaggerated by the heat of the moment”, but maintained that he responded to “religious leaders who go beyond the limits of propagating faith and spirituality to proselytize politically” .

“I did not intend to disrespect Pope Francis, holy leader and head of state, my speech was in the sense of diverging on ideas and positions, just. Inserting the Pope in my speech was a mistake, for which I humbly apologize.” stated the PSL deputy in the letter. “I reiterate that I apologize for the words and exaggeration”.

A supporter of Bolsonaro and linked to agribusiness, D’Ávila was elected for the first time to the position of state deputy in 2018, with support from the Sociedade Rural Brasileira, an entity of which he was an advisor until 2020. In 2019, he became involved in another controversy with the present a bill to honor Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet — the tribute was barred by the then president of the House, Cauê Macris (PSDB).

At the beginning of the session this Monday, the president of Alesp, deputy Carlão Pignatari (PSDB) spoke in the plenary, publicly apologized to Pope Francis and Dom Brandes and made an appeal against extremism:

“I repudiate any use of the word that goes beyond criticism and constitutes attacks, going beyond the limits of freedom of expression and parliamentary immunity granted to elected public representatives,” said Pignatari, who continued: “Every state deputy has the duty to represent the people, listen to the people and assert its commitment to São Paulo. But coming to the rostrum, the most important place in this assembly, to utter offenses is something that cannot be accepted.