After a scare, an actor from soap operas from Record undergoes surgery in a hurry

Record TV actor Saulo Meneghetti, 36, went through a complicated situation in recent days and almost completely lost his sight.. Because he has keratoconus, a disease that compromises the corneas, the heartthrob of soap operas “Escrava Mãe” and “Lia” had to undergo three surgeries, all of them emergency, after the protective tissue of his eyes ruptured.

In a conversation with journalist Léo Dias’ column, from the Metrópoles portal, he revealed the drama suffered. He detailed that the hospital had difficulties in finding a donor. “My case was a divine blessing. Due to the progress of the disease, one of my corneas became too thin and I had to do the transplant in a hurry. At the time they called there was no donor for me, but 20 minutes later, someone showed up”, revealed the artist.

Saulo also highlighted that the surgery was not easy, because even after an operation, his other cornea also ruptured and the team needed to make a collage so that he had time to recover. However, the actor had to undergo surgery in a hurry and a new corneal transplant. Having gone through this situation and living with the disease since he was 13 years old, the famous man started a movement so that keratoconus can be seen as a deficiency.

“That way people will have access to free treatment, today there are very few and the lines are long”, highlighted. In some cases of this disease, which appears at puberty, vision can be corrected with the use of glasses, but when it gets worse, as in the case of Saulo, a corneal transplant is necessary. He ended up with only 5% of his eyesight.

Afraid of losing job opportunities at Record TV, Saulo, who made several soap operas at the network, revealed that he hid the illness from his superiors and also from his colleagues. “I was afraid that the disease would interfere with my work, so I would arrive hours early at the film sets and record where I could move, or where the cameras were. All so they wouldn’t notice that something was wrong.” said yet.

In addition to being an actor, Saulo Meneghetti is an artist and former model. At just 12 years old, he marketed his works as a visual artist. In his modeling career, which he nominated in 2004, he has been photographed for fashion magazines including Vogue and Stylist. His entry on television was in the soap opera “Os Mutantes” in 2008. But it was in 2016 that he was highlighted as Charles, an abolitionist in the soap opera “Escrava Mãe”.

On Instagram, Saulo talked more about the surgeries and thanked the doctors, family, friends and fans for their support: “Just gratitude! In the last 15 days I went through 3 surgeries. My corneas, which were very thin due to the advance of keratoconus, tore, which is considered rare to happen. On October 1, 2021 I underwent an emergency corneal transplant from the right eye. Thank God everything went well, however, in the same postoperative night, the cornea of ​​the left eye burst.”

“Over the week I had palliative surgery, in order to buy time, but my eye didn’t hold the bond, so I had a second emergency corneal transplant. I thank God for corneal donors and their families. Thanks to my family, friends and fans for messages and prayers. I’m at home, resting, recovering.the”, he completed.