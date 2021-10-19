After aggravation of illness, actor of soap operas from Record undergoes three surgeries | celebrities



Saulo Meneghetti undergoes three surgeries in 15 days – Reproduction

Rio – Saulo Meneghetti, actor known for interpreting soap operas on Record TV, shared the drama he experienced in the last 15 days after the advance of keratoconus, a disease that makes the membrane of the eye thinner and curved and can lead to loss of vision. In this Monday’s publication, through Instagram Stories, he reported that he had to undergo three surgeries during this period, but that he is already at home and at rest.

“Just gratitude! In the last fifteen days I have had three surgeries. My corneas, which were very thin due to the advancement of keratoconus, tore, which is considered rare to happen. On the first day of October I underwent a corneal transplant and graces God went well. However, on the same postoperative night, the cornea of ​​his left eye burst,” he began.

“During the week I underwent palliative surgery in order to buy time, but my eye did not hold the bond and I underwent a second emergency corneal transplant,” continued the actor, who also thanked the medical team who attended him.

Before concluding, the actor also thanked the corneal donors and their families. “I thanked God, the corneal donors and their families. I thank my family, friends and fans for the messages and prayers. I am at home, resting and recovering.”