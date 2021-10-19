After an affair with Duda Reis, João Guilherme is seen with Maju Mazzali in a ballad

The name of João Guilherme, Leonardo’s son, ended up among the most talked about topics of the day on Twitter, after another affair of the actor come to the fore. The boy, who already dated Larissa Manoela and Jade Picon, assumed a colorful friendship with Duda Reis last week and, according to the Gossip do Dia page, was seen kissing with Maju Mazalli, former participant of the Vacation With Ex, in a ballad.
“Flying from Ibiza, Spain, we landed in São Paulo. At Villa JK, on Saturday, João Guilehrme and Maju Mazalli stayed!” said the caption of the publication with the gossip.
Although the artists did not comment on the gossip, internet users began to wonder what João Guilherme did to relate to so many beauties. “I wonder what joão guilherme has to be able to catch so many hot chicks like that”, wrote an internet user. “If I were poor, I would still be a virgin”, joked another.
I wonder what joão guilherme has to be able to catch so many babes pic.twitter.com/4eEPoIasNW
— daniel (@daneldix) October 15, 2021