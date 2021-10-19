After beating breast cancer, the doctor highlights the importance of early diagnosis and family support in the fight against the disease – Acorda Cidade

Published on 10/18/2021 15:41.

Now cured of the disease, she believes that the participation of family and friends was also essential for her to be able to cross the finish line, in the race for life.

Photo: Personal Archive

Laiane Cruz

“I did the self-examination and felt a lump. In readiness, I tried to solve the problem at a very early stage of the injury. I didn’t feel pain, I didn’t feel anything about it”. The report by dermatologist Denize Ozores, from Feira de Santana, illuminates an important warning light for the success rate in the treatment of breast cancer. And this theme gained even greater prominence this month, with the start of the Pink October campaign.

According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), breast cancer is still the leading cause of death among women in Brazil, in all regions. Estimates in the agency are that, in 2021, more than 66,000 new cases are diagnosed. This means that for every 100,000 women, the rate is 43.74 cases.

Therefore, self-examination needs to become a habit among women, especially those over 40 years of age. The act of palpating the breast region can be done in a few minutes during a bath, for example. This is the first step in knowing if something in the body is not right.

“I had the diagnosis exactly a year ago. It was at the end of September and then I started my treatment immediately, ending in April of that year. I felt a nodule in a place that was very favorable for palpation”, said the dermatologist in an interview with Acorda Cidade.

Photo: Personal Archive | Physician Denise in her fifth chemotherapy session

After confirming the cancer, still in its early stages, Denize Ozores had to undergo a mastectomy to remove the lesion. After the procedure, the patient underwent six cycles of chemotherapy and 20 radiotherapy sessions.

Now cured of the disease, she believes that the participation of family and friends was also essential for her to be able to cross the finish line, in the race for life.

“Nobody wants to have cancer, as much as we know they have treatment. And the support of my family, my husband, my brother, my children, my network of contacts and friends, was essential for me to go through this entire process.”

inspiration for other women

Realizing the power of influence over her patients and people who follow her on social networks, the doctor Denize Ozores decided to share part of her routine and treatment in the fight against breast cancer.

On her Instagram page, she shares tips, answers questions, and clarifies myths that still permeate the minds of many women and men about the disease.

Photo: Personal Archive

“Since I, as a dermatologist, end up influencing people a lot, I wanted to show that cancer does not have this side that people see that patients with cancer are going to die. Today, cancer is treated, medicine is very advanced, that’s why early diagnosis is super important and being able to pass it on to other women, passing on this courage, this strength, determination and faith, helped a lot in this process.”

According to the health professional, she has been sharing her story in order to inspire other women, who may be going through the same situation.

“No one is free. And when we are with God, with faith, courage and the support of people around us, it makes all the difference. With an early diagnosis, the chance of cure is practically 100%, that’s why it’s important to be going after it, not letting the business evolve, because later it gets more difficult. Pink October and other campaigns throughout the year are to raise awareness in a more emphatic way, but care must always continue”, he highlighted.

Photo: Personal Archive

With information from reporter Ney Silva from Acorda Cidade