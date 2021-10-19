After being caught by his wife, Denilson exposes his relationship with Renata Fan | Fame | Online Diary

Denilson and Renata fan’s relationship beyond work gained a new chapter this weekend, this time involving the sports commentator’s wife, who filmed her husband’s busted last Saturday (16).

Luciele di Camargo, Zezé’s sister and ex-player Denilson’s wife, began filming the player hiding near the pool area watching the game between Palmeiras and Bragantino, while fiddling with his cell phone. “Caught in the act. Are you watching the game or zapping?”, asked the woman, the former athlete, however, justified the reason for using the device.

“The first half is over now between Palmeiras and Bragantino,” he said. Denilson even invited his wife to accompany him, but Luciele refused because of the cold. Still in the video caption, the woman spoke of her husband’s work: “Poor, the little animal spent all day sitting there watching a game”.

Denilson also replaced the video and insisted on marking Renata Fan to justify that the work went beyond the Open Game. “Magina, we only work 2 hours at the Open Game, right, blonde? @renatafan,” he wrote. “Watching games is one of the best things in life. I love more than chocolate! Go for me Dedê”, replied the presenter.