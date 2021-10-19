After cancer caused by using the pill, German creates male contraceptive

posted on 10/18/2021 1:00 pm / updated 10/18/2021 1:00 pm



(credit: disclosure)

A German inventor won the James Dyson Award main prize for an innovative form of male contraception. The method uses a kind of “testicle bath” to prevent pregnancy. The international award aims to “celebrate, encourage and inspire designers to come up with ideas that solve problems”.

Rebecca Weiss is a graduate of the University of Munich. She created the COSO, a device that uses ultrasound to temporarily neutralize sperm.

The method is painless and needs to be used every few months. It also doesn’t use hormones and is fully reversible.

With the award, Rebecca won US$ 45,000 (the equivalent of about R$ 250,000). Now, she plans to test the device’s feasibility and raise funds for clinical trials.

Rebecca Weiss had cervical cancer before inventing award-winning device

(photo: disclosure)



The idea to create the project came from a personal problem of Rebecca. She had cervical cancer possibly caused by frequent use of birth control pills. When looking for alternative methods, she and her husband realized that there are practically no contraceptive methods for men. In their case, the methods are limited to the use of condoms and vasectomy, which is permanent.

“The problem is not uniquely mine. It affects many others as well. This is also evident in the current growing public discussion about the lack of contraceptive alternatives. Industrial at the Technical University of Munich,” she told the award.