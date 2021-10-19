After joining the Z-4, Juventude announces the departure of coach Marquinhos Santos | youth

The defeat for Grêmio by 3-2 this Sunday was the final chapter of the Marquinhos Santos era in charge of Juventude in 2021. In the early afternoon of this Monday, the football board of Alviverde announced the departure of the coach. The expectation is to announce the new technician in the coming days.

The coach did not resist the sequence of five games without a victory in the Brazilian Championship. The weak return campaign and the drop in performance made the Caxias do Sul team enter the relegation zone after the round.

Marquinhos Santos assumed Juventude, in his second spell at Jaconi, on February 4, 2021. Since then, he has guided the team to the semifinals and the title of Champion of the Interior Gaucho, second phase of the Copa do Brasil and in the current campaign in the Series A of the Brazilian Championship.

In total, the professional led the club in 41 games, with 13 wins, 12 draws and 16 defeats and a 41.4% improvement.

The critical moment for the coach’s departure was the performance in the return of Serie A. In eight duels, the team won only one victory and totaled a performance of only 20.84%, the worst campaign among the 20 participating clubs.

Youth football director Osvaldo Pionner stated that the club is already in talks with the new coach. The agreement must be made official by this Tuesday morning:

– Right after we agreed the departure of coach Marquinhos Santos, we made contact with a coach, who was to give us feedback until the end of the day. The announcement of the new coach of Juventude should take place between the end of the afternoon of this Monday and the morning of this Tuesday – said the manager.

Marquinhos leaves Juventude in 17th place with 28 points added. Next Saturday, the club will face Ceará, at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium.

Read the official Youth Note:

“Esporte Clube Juventude, through its Football Department, confirms the departure of Marquinhos Santos from the technical command of the main team.

Marquinhos Santos took over Juventude, on his second spell at Jaconi, on February 4, 2021. Since then, he has guided the team to the semifinals and the title of Champion of the Interior Gaucho, second phase of the Copa do Brasil and in the current campaign. Series A of the Brazilian Championship. For his effort, commitment and loyalty, Esporte Clube Juventude thanks and reinforces the feeling of extreme respect for the professional Marquinhos Santos.