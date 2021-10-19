After “leaks”, Omar Aziz and Renan Calheiros are not talking to each other

This Monday (18/10) the climate between the president of the CPI of Covid-19 in the Senate, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), and the rapporteur of the commission, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), worsened.

To colleagues at the CPI, Aziz said he was “very angry” with what he called the “leakage” of the final report by Renan, before previously discussing the content of the opinion with the other senators of the G7, the majority group in the collegiate.

In the column, the president of the CPI admitted that he was not talking to the rapporteur. “I’ll only talk when he presents his opinion”, said Aziz, considering having spoken “only what’s necessary” with Renan in this Monday’s session.

Aware of the anger of the senator from Amazonas, Renan said he was “open” to discuss changes in the report. “The opinion will not be from the rapporteur, but from the majority of the CPI”, he said to Guilherme Amado’s column.

Aziz, however, says he fears that the rapporteur will use the resistance of members of the G7 to some of his ideas for the final report, to blame his colleagues for any non-indictments.

“I don’t want him to say: oh, I wanted to ask for the hanging of Bolsonaro, but the fellow senators didn’t want to,” the president of the commission told the column.

Firefighters

Members of the CPI’s G7, senators Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) and Humberto Costa (PT-PE) have already entered the field to try to calm the tempers between Aziz and Renan.

After this Monday’s session, Randolfe and Humberto went to the CPI president’s office to try to bed him, but they were unsuccessful. According to interlocutors, the climate remains sour between Renan and Aziz.