After the death of another dog, Latam suspends transport of pets in the basement for 30 days

The airline Latam announced that it will interrupt the transport of pets in the aircraft hold for 30 days. The measure has been in effect since last Thursday (15).

The decision was made after the death of an American Bully dog ​​on October 14th. The dog was on a flight between the airport in Guarulhos, in São Paulo, and the one in Aracaju.

At the time, according to Latam, the veterinary clinic that treated the animal attested that “it was observed that it gnawed the wooden kennel (transport box) it was in and suffocated itself”. The airline also claims that the box was in accordance with the process of transporting large animals.

“Latam had already been carrying out an in-depth analysis of all the procedures for this type of transport, and in this regrettable event, it carried out all the processes correctly. In view of this scenario, the company has now decided to suspend the sale of pets in the aircraft hold for the next 30 days to the Brazilian market”, explained the company.

If the person has already purchased the transport service, they will be able to use it normally. Other alternatives are to postpone your cost or ask for a refund.

Another recent case

A puppy died in September, after being sick on a flight from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro. The animal, of the Golden Retriever breed, was delivered almost lifeless to its tutor, Gabriela Duque Rasseli.

A resident of Rio de Janeiro, the young woman had taken over the guardianship of the animal at a kennel in São Paulo, responsible for boarding it on the afternoon of September 14th. When the dog was handed over to Gabriela, however, there was little that could be done to save him.

The woman posted the incident on her Instagram, accusing the airline Latam, responsible for the flight, of having “murdered” the dog. She posted a photo of the animal moments before the flight, looking healthy, on a suitcase, and another after it was delivered in Rio, already passed out beside a container of water.

Read Latam’s full note on the American Bully’s death

LATAM Airlines Brasil is dismayed by what happened to the American Bully dog, Weiser, transported on the afternoon of October 14, 2021, between the airport in Guarulhos – São Paulo to the airport in Aracaju – Sergipe, which arrived at its destination in death.

In a report issued by the veterinary clinic that attended the Weiser, it was observed that he gnawed the wooden kennel he was in and suffocated himself. The Kennel was in agreement with LATAM’s large and animal transport process.

LATAM had already been carrying out an in-depth analysis of all the procedures for this type of transport, and in this unfortunate event, it carried out all the processes correctly. In view of this scenario, the company has now decided to suspend the sale of PETS in the aircraft hold for the next 30 days to the Brazilian market. Customers who have already purchased the service in question can continue with the transport on a regular basis, postpone it at no cost or opt for reimbursement through our service channels.

Latam is following the case and remains available to provide all assistance to the dog’s guardians.