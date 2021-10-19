After the ‘new normal’, the question now is: how to get back to normal? – 10/18/2021

Advancement of vaccination, resumption of in-person activities, the routine increasingly closer to what was known as normality. The feeling is to have life returning, as we knew it before covid-19 arrived in Brazil, almost two years ago.

However, as Mariana Ferrão, journalist and CEO of Soul.Me and presenter of the 2nd Week of Mental Health held by Live well in the last week, isolation, home office, the loss of loved ones and so many other pandemic circumstances made Brazil the country with the most cases of depression and chronic anxiety in the world.

At the opening of the program, Mariana also paid attention to the need to talk more and more naturally about these disorders and the care that many of us will need so that mental health is also reestablished.

Mariana Ferrão was the presenter of the 2nd Mental Health Week of VivaBem Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

The first panel of the day, “Back to Normal, how to deal with anxiety, fear and stress when facing life abroad and new changes”, was attended by psychologist Ana Maria Rossi, president of International Stress Management Association in Brazil, by the physician Kalil Duailibi, president of the Scientific Department of Psychiatry at APM (Associação Paulista de Medicina) and by actress and digital influencer Kéfera Buchmann.

living in private worlds

Ana Maria Rossi explained that Brazilians’ stress levels have always been considered high. “In 2017, the WHO (World Health Organization) pointed out that Brazil was the most anxious country in Latin America. And the pandemic only accentuated what was already very high,” said the psychologist.

“What happens today is that, even though the covid situation is more under control, insecurity persists.” In this new context, in which many people no longer live in their private worlds after so long, Ana Maria believes that it will be necessary to adopt strategies to establish limits for this tension and then return to work and the routine of before.

The doctor Kalil Duailibi recalled that, in addition to anxiety, episodes of insomnia and consumption of substances, especially alcohol and cannabis, increased among Brazilians. “And this is a big time bomb for mental illnesses to appear over time,” he said.

In another aspect, Duailibi emphasizes that life has been changed and impacted definitively, which can lead, also according to WHO opinions, to a new epidemic, now of mental health.

New possible perspectives

Although she became better known as an influencer, Kéfera Buchmann always had the goal of working as an actress. With the plans impacted by the health crisis, it was necessary to review the route and create new possibilities. With projects postponed or frustrated due to the pandemic, she sought to reinvent herself, creating a series in a monologue format based on the reflections she had with herself during isolation.

“We are all living in a historic and very distressing time, where we will always remember the fear we felt, even after things return,” said the influencer, adding that she still perceives a fear of this return both in her audience and among those close to her.

For Duailibi, reinvention, as happened in the case of Kéfera and many others, and a different look at the new perspectives that present themselves, can be a good way to deal with post-pandemic anxiety.

It is a time to seek internal values, incorporate practices that can improve our daily lives, establish new bonds. Who knows, rediscover things so that this return can be more interesting. Kalil Duailibi

mental health in focus

THE 2nd VivaBem Mental Health Week it aims to encourage people to talk openly about mental disorders, as this is the first step in dealing with these problems and on the path to balance. It started on October 14th, with a live event, which debated in 5 panels themes such as the impact of the pandemic on Brazilian mental health, grief, depression, anxiety, mental health of young people and how prejudice increases the risk of disorders.

The event can be watched in full here. THE 2nd VivaBem Mental Health Week is sponsored by Libbs Pharmaceuticals.