After the shack, Teresa goes back and makes peace with Luísa. TV News

After setting up a shack with her rival in the palace, Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) will go back and decide to make peace with Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The disagreement between the two will last a short time, and the monarch will ask Dom Pedro 2º’s mistress (Selton Mello) to resume her role as tutor to the princesses in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In scenes planned to air on the next Thursday’s chapter (28) , Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) will feel guilty for the noble’s expulsion from the court, since the fight between her mother and the Countess of Barral will happen because she chose Gastão (Daniel Torres) as her future husband. The princess will then ask the Italian to reconsider her decision to fire the governess.

Touched by her husband’s request for forgiveness for her betrayals, Teresa decided to give Luísa another chance. She will send a letter urgently to the emperor’s mistress. Upon receiving the message, the countess will not be able to hide her astonishment.

“It’s the empress! Asking me to resume my duties,” she tells Justina (Cinnara Leal). “Really?”, will react the employee, who knows all the bad things about her mistress. “I’m frustrated for not receiving a word from Pedro. But, on the other hand, I’m happy that she has backed off”, will celebrate Luísa.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

