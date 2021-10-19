Airfare price shoots up with reduced offer – 10/18/2021 – Market

The price of airline tickets in Brazil faces what could be characterized as a “perfect storm”: with the advance of vaccination against Covid-19, more people feel free to travel, especially for the holiday season.

The problem is that, at this very moment, with the dollar approaching R$ 5.50, fixed costs for airlines soar, with emphasis on aviation fuel, which is at its highest level in the last six years.

At the same time, after accumulating so many losses with the pandemic, airlines want to take advantage of the end of the year to increase their margins and have been controlling the supply. Bottom line: ticket prices soared.

In the 12-month period ended in September, airline tickets had a high of 56.81%, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). The indicator surpasses the general inflation index accumulated in the period, which was 10.25%, the highest since February 2016.

According to Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency), only in the second quarter of 2021, there was a 21.7% increase in the domestic air fare compared to the previous year. According to the agency, Latam’s prices rose 21.3%, Azul’s advanced 18.6%, and Gol’s, 15% compared to the same period last year – when the price of tickets fell due to the pandemic.

“It’s the law of supply and demand: the closer to the end of the year, companies retain supply, because they want to travel with full flights, while the demand for tickets increases,” says Alan Gandelman, president of the brokerage firm Planner.

There is also a great expectation of resumption of international flights, especially to the United States, which from November 8th will receive Brazilian tourists with full immunization.

Gandelman believes that, after the vacation period, the trend is for airline tickets to settle at a lower level. “There will be a drop in the consumption of corporate travel, while leisure travel will be more and more planned,” he says, who also believes in greater demand from domestic tourism, due to the rise in the dollar.

Fábio Falkeburger, partner in the infrastructure area of ​​Machado Meyer Advogados, agrees. “People are dying to travel again, but the profile of the Brazilian air traveler is changing: more and more leisure and less business”, he says.

Business trips are not price-sensitive and were often hired at the last minute, recalls Falkeburger. “But a good part of the meetings must remain online, even with the advance of vaccination, while the leisure traveler schedules vacations more carefully, in order to pay the lowest price”, he says.

Average Brazilian airfare consumption is 0.5 per year

Brazilians travel little by plane when compared to other peoples: the average is 0.5 air travel per year, while Chileans travel once. Americans are among those who take the most flights: 2.5 times a year. Europeans, on the other hand, go to the airport twice a year, on average.

The data were released on Friday (15) by the president of Latam Brasil, Jerome Cadier, during the Latam Experience, a virtual event to debate the future of the tourism and civil aviation industry.

“That’s why Brazilians consider traveling by air an elite thing,” said Cadier, who tried to justify the price of tickets with the higher cost of operating in Brazil. “The price of aviation kerosene has risen 90% in the last 18 months,” he said. In addition, in Brazil, they weigh against the collection of ICMS and the legal and legal costs of the operation, he said.

“Of the entire Latam group, 98% of legal costs are paid in Brazil,” said Cadier. Iata (International Air Transport Association) has even pointed out that the country is a world record holder in lawsuits against airlines.

For the executive, however, in 2022, the trend is for the average ticket prices to be lower, due to the increase in planned tourism and the decrease in demand from corporate sales. Latam is also betting on increasing domestic demand and has been opening new routes in the country. Until June of next year, the airline should add 56 destinations, compared to the current 44.