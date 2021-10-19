AirPods Pro now come with MagSafe charging case – MacMagazine

In addition to bringing a fresh look and Spatial Audio support with Dolby Atmos, the new third-generation AirPods have also gained a MagSafe recharge case.

This allows the case to be magnetically attached to chargers compatible with Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem — such as the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger, for example.

Because the company decided to take this MagSafe case also to AirPods Pro, facilitating alignment on chargers that have magnets. The case, it’s worth noting, is still compatible with Qi chargers and good old-fashioned charging via the Lightning port (the USB-C cable is still included in the box).

The cool thing is that Apple hasn’t increased the prices of AirPods Pro, that is: they continue to cost $250 in the United States or R$3,000 in Brazil — with immediate delivery, that is, the case did not even need to be approved by the National Telecommunications Agency to be sold here.

AirPods Pro

in apple

Cash price: BRL 2,699.10

Installment price: in up to 12 installments of BRL 249.92

Characteristics: Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Mode

Launch: October 2019

via Mark Gurman