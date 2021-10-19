Alesp Ethics Council to analyze offenses said by deputy to Archbishop of Aparecida and Pope Francisco | São Paulo

According to Pignatari, the letter already constitutes a complaint subject to analysis by the Ethics Council at Alesp, which will analyze a representation against the congressman in the coming days.

The CNBB delivered a letter to the presidency of the House demanding punishment of the deputy for the hate speech against the archbishop and the pope on October 14th.

The congressman used the assembly’s tribune to insult the archbishop who, in the sermon on the Day of Our Lady of Aparecida, two days earlier, had said that “to be a beloved homeland, it cannot be an armed homeland.” The PSL deputy referred to this speech and called the bishop a “vagabond” and a “scoundrel” (see video above).

Frederico D’Ávila still called the religious “same pedophiles” and said that the CNBB “is a cancer”.

When opening the session on Monday (18), Carlão Pignatari read a public letter from Alesp apologizing publicly to the Catholic Church about the speech of the PSL parliamentarian.

“For the politician, the gift of speech is an inalienable right. But that finds limits in personal respect and the law itself. Therefore, it does not involve irresponsibility and crime. On behalf of the São Paulo Parliament, I beg an express apology to Pope Francis and Archbishop Orlando Brandes of Aparecida, to whom we offer our most unconditional solidarity. The word is not a weapon of destruction. She is a gift. It’s construction,” said the president of Alesp.

In addition to the representation based on the letter of the Catholic Church, Deputy Carla Morando (PSDB) also opened a representation against Frederico D’Ávila in the Ethics Council because of the speech.

According to the deputy, “in an outrageous oratory, D’ávila delivered blows filled with hatred, which in an injurious, slanderous and defamatory manner hurt and affected the parliamentary mission, which requires immediate and exemplary correction by the Commission [de Ética]”.

“It can no longer be tolerated that, in addition to this and other acts performed by the deputy, demonstrating a clear abuse and lack of lucidity in the face of solid and respected institutions throughout the State, country and world, they reach this level, through a clear demonstration of religious intolerance , which should not be endorsed by this Legislative Power that historically and combatively defended the secular state of law,” said the congresswoman in the document.

In the document delivered to Alesp, the CNBB states that it will also go to court against the deputy.

“The offenses and accusations, uttered by the parliamentarian – protagonist of this deplorable spectacle – will be the object of his interpellation so that they can be clarified and proven in the instances that safeguard the truth and the good – in a demanding manner under the terms of the Law”, says the text.

The parliamentarian also called Pope Francis a “tramp”.

“With uncontrolled hatred, the parliamentarian attacked the Holy Father, Pope Francis, the CNBB, and particularly the Hon. and Most Reverend. Dom Orlando Brandes, Archbishop of Aparecida. He injured and compromised the parliamentary mission, which requires immediate and exemplary correction by the competent authorities,” says the letter.

In a letter also published on Monday (18), the PSL deputy apologized for the speech and said that “on October 12, he was a victim of murder by an assailant in front of his wife and children in the city of São Paulo” .

“My statement, which I admit was inappropriate and exaggerated by the heat of the moment, was made in response to some religious leaders who go beyond the limits of propagating faith and spirituality to proselytize politically. I reiterate that I apologize for the words and exaggeration”, stated Frederico D’Avila.

“I didn’t intend to disrespect Pope Francis, sacrosanct leader and head of state, my speech was in the sense of diverging on ideas and positions, that’s all. Inserting the Pope in my speech was a mistake, for which I humbly apologize to all Catholics in Brazil and the world, as I did not consider the spiritual figure he represents”, said the congressman.

Who is Frederico D’Ávila?

Supporter of president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), Frederico D’ávila was special advisor to former SP governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB) from 2011 to 2013 and arrived at Alesp in 2018, elected with the support of entities in the state’s agricultural sector , especially of the Brazilian Rural Society, of which he was a member between 2017 and 2020.

On November 20, 2019, D’Ávila presented a project at Alesp to honor former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet. The then president of Alesp, Cauê Macris (PSDB), did not accept the tribute and signed an act of the Board preventing the congressman’s tribute, which would be held on December 10 of that year.

Augusto Pinochet is responsible for one of the bloodiest dictatorships in Latin America, which left more than 40,000 dead, according to a report by the Valech Commission.

At the time, the congressman had told the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper that “President Augusto Pinochet was, without a doubt, the greatest South American statesman of the 20th century, having seen the respect that figures like Margareth Thatcher and Ronald Reagan had by him”.