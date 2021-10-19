Alex’s body? Agatha Moreira records Secret Truth 2 at Praia da Macumba · TV News

Agatha Moreira was spotted in recordings of the soap opera Verdades Secretas 2, which premieres this Wednesday (20th) on Globoplay. The actress was alongside Romulo Estrela and Aline Borges, who are also part of the cast of the new season, at Praia da Macumba, in Rio de Janeiro. A possible scene is that the three characters will look for traces of Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) in the region.

In Walcyr Carrasco’s new plot, Giovanna, played by Agatha, will return after years and decided to prove that her father was killed by Angel (Camila Queiroz), who was his lover. For this, she will hire a private investigator, played by Estrela.

In the first phase, Alex was actually murdered by Angel, who shot him several times and threw his body overboard. Now, it is up in the air whether the villain’s corpse will be found in season two, perhaps on the very beach where the actors recorded.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten, which will be made available on the platform on November 3rd and 17th and on December 1st and 15th.

The serial will have more sex scenes than episodes. When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the first phase will continue on TV until December.

Watch the new trailer for Secret Truths 2:

