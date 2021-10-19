AliExpress use more than 80 weekly flights to meet 11/11 demand

AliExpress recently announced that it is working to improve its logistical service in order to meet the high demand for products purchased during the November 11 festival, when the site hosts an event with various promotions and limited offers.

According to the e-commerce giant, the mega shipping operation carried out by Cainiao — a logistics company belonging to the Alibaba group — will have more than 80 weekly charter flights and 9 automated distribution centers and prepared to handle the high amount of shipments resulting from the festival held on November 11th.

The logistical modernization should help to reduce the time needed to process orders placed in Chinese stores, a resource that should benefit several countries, including Brazil, Spain and France.