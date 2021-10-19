Amazon launches Prime Video Store in Brazil to rent movies released at the cinema

Amazon launched this Monday (18) another novelty in its streaming platform in Brazil. The Prime Video Store arrives in the country to allow the rental of movies that were released about two or three months ago in theaters. The Store is located on an accessible tab on the main page of the service. It lists titles by categories such as “releases”, “awarded” and specific genres – such as comedy, drama, action and adventure, among others. See what the page looks like in the screenshot below:

The features included in this new Amazon functionality stand out for not being the same as those that integrate the conventional Prime Video subscription. This means that the catalog will feature productions that you would only see later on places like Netflix and Telecine. The movie rental system is similar to that found on other platforms, such as NOW – by operator Claro – Google Play and Apple TV. In other words, you only choose what you want to see and you only pay for the selected title.