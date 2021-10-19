AMD may launch mobile Raphael-H chips with 16 cores

While the Zen3-based AMD Rembrandts are close to release, more details on the Zen4-based processors code-named Raphael and Phoenix appear

The launch of Ryzen 7000 series, with Zen4 cores for high-performance notebooks seek to be the benchmark platform in mobile performance, expected to be launched among the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023 according to last leaks.

According to the leakers NNiceMing and Greymon 55 . AMD is preparing two lines for mobile device processors based on Zen4 cores. The Ryzen 6000 generation, codenamed Rembrandt, is expected to come with Zen 3+ and RDNA 2 cores in its iGPU, while the Ryzen 7000 generation is expected to come with Zen4 cores.

According to the rumor, the AMD should release its Zen 4 core architecture not just for the Phoenix APU lineup, which will be aimed at high-performance mobile platforms, but also for the line HEDT which will be called Raphael-H, also equipped with Zen4 cores. The codename AMD Raphael will be specific to the AM5 platform, according to the latest leaks, and may have some models aimed at notebooks.



More cores in notebooks

No confirmation from AMD, but we know that, like Rembrandt and Phoenix, Raphael chips will also offer integrated graphics, although they may have fewer Computational Units (CUs) running at higher frequencies compared to current generation APU’s . Raphael-H chips will offer up to 16 Zen 4 cores, which will put AMD’s notebook lineup on a par with its desktop versions. The existing line is limited to 8 cores and 16 threads on laptops and this could continue on Phoenix processors, so it makes sense to launch a higher core count line under the Rapahel-H brand, giving consumers more choice.

Comparison between processors for AMD mobile devices:

CPU Family Name AMD Raphael H-Series AMD Phoenix H-Series AMD Rembrandt H-Series AMD Cezanne-H Series AMD Renoir H-Series AMD Picasso H-Series AMD Raven Ridge H-Series family branding AMD Ryzen 7000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 7000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 6000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 5000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 4000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 3000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 2000 (H-Series) Process Node 5nm 5nm 7nm+ 7nm 7nm 12nm 14nm CPU Core Architecture Zen 4 Zen 4 Zen 3+ Zen 3 Zen 2 Zen + Zen 1 CPU Cores/Threads (Max) 16/32? 8/16? 8/16 8/16 8/16 4/8 4/8 L2 Cache (Max) 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 2 MB 2 MB L3 Cache (Max) 32 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB 8 MB 4 MB 4 MB Max CPU Clocks TBA TBA TBA 4.80 GHz (Ryzen 9 5980HX) 4.3 GHz (Ryzen 9 4900HS) 4.0 GHz (Ryzen 7 3750H) 3.8 GHz (Ryzen 7 2800H) GPU Core Architecture RDNA 2 6nm iGPU RDNA 2 6nm iGPU RDNA 2 7nm iGPU Enhanced 7nm Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega 14nm vega 14nm vega Max GPU Colors TBA TBA TBA 8 CUs (512 colors) 8 CUs (512 colors) 10 CUs (640 Colors) 11 CUs (704 colors) Max GPU Clocks TBA TBA TBA 2100 MHz 1750 MHz 1400 MHz 1300 MHz TDP (cTDP Down/Up) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 35W -54W(54W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 12-35W (35W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) Launch Q1 2023? Q1 2023? Q1 2022? Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2018

Processor platforms for notebooks from AMD will face stiff competition from Intel, who are planning CPUs for notebooks with up to 14 cores as part of its Alder Lake-P line. As the AMD Raphael is slated to launch between 2022-2023, it will likely compete with processors named Raptor Lake-H, that will deliver cores more efficiently.



