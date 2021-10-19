América-MG officially hires Marquinhos Santos to be the team’s new coach | america-mg

Marquinhos signed a contract until the end of the 2022 Minas Gerais Championship, in May of next year. In addition to the coach, assistant Edson Borges becomes part of the American group. In 2021, the coach was elected the best coach of the Gaucho Championship, by Juventude.

The debut of the new coach in charge of América will be next Saturday, at 5 pm (GMT), in front of Santos, in Vila Belmiro, in São Paulo. The game is valid for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. Keeping the club in Serie A for next season is Coelho’s main objective this year.

1 of 2 Marquinhos Santos is close to becoming the new coach of América-MG — Photo: Arthur Dallegrave/ECYouth Marquinhos Santos is close to being the new coach of América-MG — Photo: Arthur Dallegrave/ECJuventude

Marquinhos Santos took over Juventude, on his second spell with the team from Rio Grande do Sul, on February 4, 2021. Since then, he has guided the team to the semifinals and the title of Champion of the Interior Gaucho, second phase of the Copa do Brasil and in the current campaign in the Series A of the Brazilian Championship.

In total, the professional led the Rio Grande do Sul club in 41 games, with 13 wins, 12 draws and 16 defeats and a 41.4% performance.

The critical moment for the coach’s departure was the performance in the return of Serie A. In eight duels, the team won only one victory and totaled a performance of only 20.84%, the worst campaign among the 20 participating clubs.

Marquinhos could not resist the sequence of five games without a victory in the Brazilian Championship. The weak return campaign and the drop in performance made the Caxias do Sul team enter the relegation zone after the last round.