American startup reveals electric crossover

IndiEV is an American startup that presented its first product, the Indi One, a large electric crossover, which will reach the American market with a price around US$ 45,000, without federal or state incentives.

With 4,800 m long, 1,981 m wide, 1.702 m high and a very long wheelbase, it will reach the American market with a range of 523 km, guaranteed by 95 kWh cells, in addition to two electric motors that will allow it to go from 0 to 96 km/h in 5.5 seconds.

Its final speed will be 209 km/h, good for a car weighing 2,495 kg. The excess weight indicates that product development could have been better, as heavy batteries also point to a traditional supplier purchase rather than the use of newer technologies, such as BYD’s Blade, for example.

Scheduled for sales by the end of 2022, the Indi One has four-wheel drive and enough space for up to 1,217 liters of luggage. It has a standard 100 kW charger, but the company does not say the recharge time.

Played entirely in California, the IndiEV design is a futuristic-looking crossover, with aesthetic elements reminiscent of the BMW i3, especially the color of the brand’s concept. By size, IndiEV wants the One as a direct competitor to the Model Y, albeit a little bigger.

On the outside, the details point to a layout oriented towards an electronic product, such as an iPhone, being the same inspiration from BMW and other brands. Inside, the emphasis on entertainment is highlighted by a panel with two large, square screens in the center and passenger side.

The cluster is digital in a smaller size, while the steering wheel has a very eye-catching design with its glossy finish on the steering wheel, with black bevels in the position of the multifunctional controls. The seats are not shown in their entirety, but they are finished in leather and have good ergonomics.