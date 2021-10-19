American woman slept next to a dead body for 8 weeks: ‘I had no idea’

Digital influencer Reagan Baylee shared in her TikTok a macabre and unusual story. She said she spent about 8 weeks sleeping with a dead neighbor less than three feet away, separated by the walls of the apartments.

It all started in May 2020, when she started to smell unpleasant. Quarantined due to the covid-19 boom, she didn’t know what it was. “But it looked like dead fish,” he pointed out.

Upon discovering that it could not be spoiled food, she became concerned. The smell was so bad that she couldn’t sleep and was nauseous.

In the videos, which went viral on TikTok, the influencer said that she noticed the greater entry of insects and spiders in the apartment and a very bad smell when the wind passed through the windows. At one point, she thought a neighbor’s dog had died.

“I started to think that maybe my neighbor’s dog who lived to my right had died and I was very worried, but my manager told me that I couldn’t just start knocking on the neighbors’ door and bothering them,” he added.

Only the smell only got worse. She even called her boyfriend to assess the situation. He also couldn’t stand the odor and also got sick.

Already certain that something was wrong, she called the property manager, who said she didn’t want to disturb the neighbors. Then Reagan called the police, who gave them 48 hours to go to the scene.

But amid protests against the death of George Floyd, the influencer decided not to return the call to the police.

The turnaround came when she convinced the administrator to send a maintenance worker to see where the smell was coming from. “He barely made it up the stairs. He took off his mask and said, ‘I’m going to get the master key, someone’s dead,'” he said.

Eight police officers arrived at the scene minutes after her call and interrogated her and the other residents. The influencer did not detail the age of the neighbor, nor the cause of his death.

“To make a long story short, they said this was the worst decomposed body they’d ever encountered. I won’t go into too much detail, for the privacy of the person, but let’s just say they were liquefied and were basically a skeleton at this point. the symptoms my boyfriend and I were experiencing were because of the toxic fumes and gases being released from the body,” Reagan concluded.