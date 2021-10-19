an important ally against bowel cancer







Tomato still helps to lose weight Photo: Shutterstock / Health in Day

O tomato it is one of the most consumed foods in the world. Whether in its natural form, in salads or sauces, eating the fruit is common in almost every corner of the planet. In Brazil, a country of continental proportions, it is no different. He is present in the daily lives of countless people and, indirectly, he may be responsible for maintaining the health of many Brazilians.

Most of its benefits are linked to the presence of lycopene, a substance with powerful antioxidant actions. However, tomatoes are also a good source of vitamins and minerals that are important for the proper functioning of the body and the prevention of serious diseases such as cancer.

In addition to all this, the food still has a low caloric concentration and can be used in weight loss diets. However, it is necessary to be very careful and careful with industrialized tomato-based products. The addition of sugars and chemicals can diminish and even negate the fruit’s benefits. The ideal is to consume it in its natural form, or in a simple recipe that does not require processed and caloric ingredients.

With the help of nutritionist Cyntia Maureen, we listed the three main benefits of tomatoes. Check out:

1 – Prevents colon, prostate, lung cancer, among others

According to the expert, some studies published by the scientific journal National Library of Medicine, indicate that tomatoes can prevent the development of numerous tumors in various regions of the body, such as: prostate, lung and digestive system. And the main responsible for this is, precisely, lycopene. “This antioxidant contributes to preventing the proliferation of abnormal cells and is pointed out as a tumor reducer”, says the nutritionist.

2 – Increases immunity

In addition to lycopene, tomatoes are also a source of vitamin C, an important substance for the proper functioning of the immune system. “Consumption of this fruit provides elevation in defense cells, preventing infections and the development of diseases. It is indicated for the treatment of anemia, as it helps in the absorption of iron and healing processes”, explains Maureen.

3 – Fights premature aging

In addition, tomatoes also have good concentrations of vitamins A, the B complex, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium and iron. Substances that, combined with a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet, can prevent premature aging. “Its properties help protect cells against excess free radicals in the body, reducing the risk of chronic diseases, cancer and delaying cell aging”, concludes the specialist.

Source: Cyntia Maureen, nutritionist at Superbom