Ana Maria Braga sympathizes and asks doctors to let Queen Elizabeth drink · TV News

Ana Maria Braga started Mais Você this Tuesday (19) with a special request. The Globo presenter sympathized with the situation of Queen Elizabeth II, who was prohibited by doctors from consuming alcoholic beverages. “Leave the Queen of England alone!” asked the veteran.

“The internet was littered with messages for the doctors who work at Buckingham Palace who are wanting to prohibit Queen Elizabeth from having a glass of martini every night,” explained Ana Maria, already unhappy with the restriction.

“If she arrived here, at age 95, selling health and drinking martinis every afternoon, I ask: Why?”, asked the presenter, about the mentioned medical prohibition.

“As half the world is saying, I also say: Leave ‘Bethinha’ alone!”, demanded the blonde, giving a pet name to the queen. “Do you think you can? Long live the queen!” he wished.

“A sympathy for Queen Elizabeth, it’s a story that has been going on for more than, wow, almost 100 years, right?”, declared Ana, laughing at her own speech.

