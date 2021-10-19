André Gonçalves publishes photo with his brother and similarity impresses internet users | celebrities



André Gonçalves and his brother Marcello – instagram reproduction

Published 10/18/2021 17:10 | Updated 10/18/2021 5:14 PM

Rio – André Gonçalves, 45, shared a rare click with his brother, Marcello Gonçalves, 47, on Instagram this Monday. “Meeting,” wrote the actor. The similarity between them surprised internet users. “Equals,” posted one. “It looks a lot like you,” pointed out another. “Two super talented actors,” commented a third.

In a recent interview with ‘Quem’, André talked about his relationship with his brother. He assured them that the two are close together and that their children love Marcello. “We are best friends. We are nail and flesh. In all, we are 10 brothers and we are both the oldest. We help to raise the youngest. We started working young with my father. I worked at a fair, I sold hot dogs… Our relationship was strengthened with the reappearance of our mother, who was absent for a period. I have two children – Antonio, 6, and Vicente, 3 – and they love my brother. My nephews also admire me. We have different paths. , but it is an admiration on both sides. Our family relationship is very crystal clear,” said the actor.