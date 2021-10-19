Aneel and Abradee discuss extra tariff on electricity bills this Thursday (21)

posted on 10/19/2021 06:00



The increase in bills was created to pay for the higher generation costs of thermoelectric plants. Account reached R$ 8 billion in September – (credit: Ronaldo de Oliveira/CB/DA Press – 1/19/15)

After President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) declared last week that he will determine the end of the water scarcity flag as of November, the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) will hold a meeting next Thursday, with the Agency National Electric Energy (Aneel) and with the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors (Abradee) to discuss the extra tariff charged on electricity bills. However, despite Bolsonaro’s declaration, the government’s technical area does not consider the possibility of abolishing the charge at this time.

The rate became effective at the beginning of September and represented an increase of almost 50% compared to the red flag level 2, which was already being applied. It entails an extra charge, on electricity bills, of R$ 14.20 for each 100 kWh consumed. Red flag level 2 implies an increase of R$ 9.49. The Courier contacted Aneel and the MME to obtain information about the meeting, but did not receive a response until the end of this edition.

At a religious event in Brasília last Thursday, Bolsonaro stated that God was helping with the rains that returned to fall in the Midwest and the South. “We were on the verge of collapse and we could not transmit panic to society,” he said . And he stated that he would order the Minister of Mines and Energy to put an end to the water shortage flag as of next month.

However, in an interview yesterday with the UOL portal, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque denied that this decision has been taken. “The flag in force is that of water scarcity, which, in principle, will last until the end of April,” said the minister. Bento pondered that it is necessary to wait for the volume of rain in the coming months, since any determination regarding the end of the surcharge “will depend on the evolution of the water situation”.

The surcharge charged on electricity bills is intended to cover energy generation costs, which rose sharply with the emptying of hydroelectric reservoirs and the consequent activation of the more expensive thermal plants. According to data from Aneel, this account reached R$ 8 billion in September.

According to Marco Harbich, financial planner (CFP), partner and CIO of Vante Financial Group, Bolsonaro could have a negative impact if he forces the suspension of the water scarcity rate. “That won’t solve the problem. On the contrary, it may impact the cash of power generators, as the cost of generation was higher with the activation of thermoelectric plants. This can generate an inflationary impact on administered prices”, he stated.

According to experts, even though it has been raining in the last two weeks, there is no way to relax. “This is the worst water crisis in 91 years and, possibly, there will not be enough rain to refill the reservoirs in the short term. Furthermore, even with the possibility of more rain in some places, there is a possibility that the La Niña phenomenon could impact the rains in the South and Southeast,” said Harbich.

For Ulisses Penachio, a partner at PMMF Advogados and a specialist in Public Law, the change in the tariff flag must necessarily come from a technical decision, based, among other factors, on the situation of hydroelectric energy generation. “If there is a reduction in generation, it is necessary, for example, to activate thermoelectric plants, whose cost is much higher, especially at a time like the current one, when fuels are significantly overpriced,” he commented.

Plan to recover reservoirs

The board of the National Water and Basic Sanitation Agency (ANA) yesterday approved a contingency plan for the recovery of the main water reservoirs in the country. The measure was taken to take advantage of the rainy season, which runs from December this year to April 2022, and ensure the recovery of levels for the following years. This year, the lack of rain caused a significant reduction in the capacity of the hydroelectric reservoirs, harming energy generation.

The plan, according to Agência Brasil, defines maximum effluent flows that should be practiced during the rainy season in the Serra da Mesa, Três Marias, Sobradinho, Emborcção, Itumbiara, Furnas, Marechal Mascarenhas de Moraes, Jupiá and Porto Primavera reservoirs. Some of them had their water storage reduced to critical levels during the dry months. New reservoirs may be included in the contingency measures, depending on the assessments that will be carried out in the coming weeks.

ANA informed that the rules will be communicated to the National Electric System Operator (ONS) for adoption in the National Interconnected System (SIN). The implementation of the measures will be monitored through bulletins and specific crisis rooms.