Another idea from jerico

Pressured by the end of emergency aid this month, the government is now studying a new proposal for the benefit arrangement. According to the State, the alternative would be to pay Auxílio Brasil in the average amount that fits within the current budget of the program (R$194.45), plus two additional installments of R$100 each, one within the ceiling and the other outside.

One of the R$ 100 installments would depend on the approval of the PEC of the precatório, while the other would be paid after a change in the law.

Jair Bolsonaro (photo, left) sees the benefit as essential to his bid for re-election, but runs into minister Paulo Guedes (photo, right), weakened after the offshore scandal. The technicians of the Ministry of Economy oppose the opening of extraordinary credit (outside the ceiling) to pay for fiscal extravagance.

According to the newspaper, “the government migrated to a design consisting of a temporary benefit, without a definitive expansion of Bolsa Família, because, even with space in the spending ceiling, there are no revenues to serve as a source of financing for the permanent increase in spending, as required by the Law of Fiscal Responsibility (LRF). This source would be the taxation of profits and dividends, but the income tax reform still does not have a date for voting in the Federal Senate. With a temporary benefit, the government does not need to meet the requirements of the LRF. In addition, it saves time to define how the definitive design of social policy will be.”

