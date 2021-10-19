Apple Announces New Designed AirPods, MagSafe and Spatial Audio – MacMagazine

As expected, the third generation of AirPods it’s already with us — and it incorporates some of the technologies we’ve seen previously in more expensive versions of the headset, like the AirPods Pro and Max.

The new AirPods have a slightly altered design, with smaller legs (reminiscent of the AirPods Pro) and a force sensor for control. They still have an ear-fitting shape, similar to previous generations, without silicone tips or passive noise isolation — the shape, however, is more curved, for more comfort for wearers.

As with the more expensive models, we have support for the Space Audio with Dolby Atmos on Apple TV and Apple Music. Also coming from AirPods Pro/Max, we have adaptive EQ technology here to deliver the same sound to all users, regardless of their ear shape.

Apple has also included a new custom driver and technology that will give users higher quality FaceTime calls. The headphones are still, of course, water and sweat resistant.

The battery has also been improved: now we have 6 hours of use, with 4 total charges offered by the case – totaling, therefore, 30 hours. The case, by the way, is now flatter and brings (for the first time in the AirPods lineup) MagSafe charging support, in addition to “common” wireless charging support.

Third Generation AirPods Cost $180 and are already on pre-sale in selected countries — the launch will take place next week. Second-generation AirPods, meanwhile, have survived and will now cost just $130.

So, did you like it?

