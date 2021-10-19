Apple Introduces New MacBook Pro and AirPods 3; see prices | Technology

Apple held this Monday (18) an online event from its headquarters in California to present two new models of the MacBook Pro and a new version of the AirPods 3 wireless headphones.

The new MacBook Pro will start at R$ 26,999. The AirPods 3 will sell for R$2,399. Apple has not yet revealed when they will be available in Brazil.

Apple’s new computers have 14-inch and 16-inch screens. They join the 13-inch model, released in 2020.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro will start at $26,999. The 16-inch version will cost at least R$ 32,999.

For the devices, Apple unveiled the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, which promise faster processing than the M1 chip released in 2020.

The company also adopted a notch, space that houses the camera, on the screen of the MacBook Pro. As with iPhones, the decision was made to take advantage of more space in the front area.

The keyboard of the new MacBook Pro dispensed with the TouchBar. The area, which had been launched by Apple in 2016, has again given way to keys F1 to F12.

The devices also gained more ports: one HDMI, three Thunderbolt 4, one for SD cards and one for headphones, in addition to an input for the MagSafe charger.

AirPods 3 got a new design and now supports spatial audio. Apple claims that the accessory offers better audio quality in FaceTime calls.

The new headphones also have an automatic sound equalization feature. It promises to keep the audio in good quality even if the device is not well-fitted in the ear.

The case used to charge AirPods 3 has been redesigned to provide more power. According to Apple, the AirPods 3 offers up to six hours of battery life for continuous use, but can stay charged for up to 30 hours if kept in the case.