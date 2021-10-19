Apple Music wins new plan cheaper and with Siri support

During the ‘Unleashed’ event held this Monday (18th) a apple presented to the public several new products and services, including the AirPods 3 – which has a design very similar to the Pro model – and a new voice plan referring to the music service offered by the Cupertino giant. This new option comes as an interesting alternative for users who do not use resources present in other subscription modalities, generating savings of approximately US$ 5, something around R$ 27 in direct conversion.

called ‘ Voice Plan ‘ (Voice plan, in Portuguese) the new offer for users some interesting benefits, but it is more limited if compared to the individual or family plan. Among the advantages are compatibility with all of the brand’s devices, support for Siri’s personal assistant and the ability to play songs, playlists and stations. The official price is $4.99/month ( ~ BRL 27.50 / month ) with restricted availability at this moment for only a few countries in North America, Europe and Asia, including Canada, India and France – for now Brazil is still out of the list and we do not know if our country will receive this news.